New Naughty Dog game has been in development for 2 years

Naughty Dog has already confirmed that it works on other endeavors besides The Last of Us franchise. However, new information mentioned in the CV of Josh Scherr, writer/narrative designer at the studio, suggests that this “unannounced” project has been in production since May 2020.

Who noticed this news was “Affectionate_Gap_376“, user of Reddit. In addition to Scherr’s resume, Kurt Margenau, responsible for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, updated his profile on twitter to confirm that he is the director of the mysterious game — possibly the same one that Neil Druckmann is involved in.

It is worth remembering that The Last of Us Part I, one of these Naughty Dog productions, was made official at Summer Game Fest last Thursday (09). The remake of the game released for PS3 in 2013 will arrive on September 2nd to PS5 — the PC version will come later.

Naughty Dog Won’t Talk About New Project “Unless Someone Leaks It”

At the showcase Last week, Druckmann dropped by to comment on a number of new developments Naughty Dog is currently working on. He even took a jab at Sony about the new project and won’t talk about it “unless someone leaks it” — he was referring to the hasty reveal of TLoU Part I, which took place hours before the show. Check out!