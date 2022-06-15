Next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 have been working for some PCs

Forums for the three games on Steam have several complaints

During the Capcom Showcase, the developer released the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 with new features such as ray tracing, higher resolutions and frame rate. The PC versions also received the news and gamers have reported that games are not running as well as before. Furthermore, many mods no longer work.

Just go through the forums for the three games on Steam or on Reddit and it will be easy to find complaints about updates with the new next-gen features of the consoles in the PC versions. Resident Evil 2 had been the first game to have the minimum requirements changed and as expected, Resident Evil 3 and 7 will also receive the modification in this information.

Changes to the Minimum Requirements for Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7

Operational system

Before: WINDOWS 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Now: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT Required)

DirectX

– Continues after advertising –

Before: Version 11

Now: Version 12

Graphics

Before: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x

Now: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

In discussions on the Resident Evil 7 page, several users report that the update exceeds 20GB, some still say they received the update of more than 50GB. Others complain that the ray tracing effects have not been working properly, leaving the game either too bright or too dark.

On the Resident Evil 3 page, you can find people complaining that the mods are no longer working, others complaining that it is no longer possible to play on Windows 7, game not opening, “crashing” and so on.

You can find even more complaints on the Resident Evil 2 forum, the most played among the three on Steam. Capcom itself updated the post about the change in minimum requirements, teaching what to do to not receive the update:

– Continues after advertising –

Right click on the game, go to “Properties”

In the “Updates” tab, change the automatic updates changes to “Update only on startup”

Configure Steam to launch offline

start the game

Capcom leaves a very marked note: “Please switch to offline each time you play the

game”. Once one of the three titles is updated, it is no longer possible to revert the previous version to the new version.

Even with all the complaints, there are a few who praise the news that arrived in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VGC