Parishes share carpet assembly for Corpus Christi; mass collects food – News about giro marília

Representatives of at least 16 of the 19 parishes of Marília will participate next Thursday in the assembly of rugs with religious themes for the passage of the Corpus Christi procession in the city.

The work will start around 6 am and the public is invited to participate with the parishes in the elaboration. A map defines the point of action of each parish in the itinerary.

The procession will take place after a large mass that marks the union of the 19 parishes with the faithful at Estádio bento de Abreu Sampaio Vidal, on Vicente Ferreira avenue.

The mass will be celebrated by the diocesan bishop, Dom Luiz Antonio Cipolini, and will have the theme Eucharist and Mission, with the motto bread on every table. The start is scheduled for 16:00.

“We celebrate the feast of the body and blood of the Lord Jesus. The Blessed Sacrament leaves the altar so that we publicly manifest our faith in the Eucharist: that piece of bread becomes the body of the Lord Jesus that nourishes our soul. We also want to feed our less favored brothers”, says Father Thiago Barbosa, from the Church of Santa Rita and Pastoral da Comunicação of the Diocese.

There will be food collection at the event and the churches ask that each faithful bring a kilo of non-perishable food. All storage will be divided among all parishes to serve the population in vulnerable situations.

The procession will continue to the São Bento Cathedral. The route will have streets closed to traffic. “The streets will be decorated to welcome our Lord Jesus with a feast, who will pass by blessing all the people of Marili, participate with us.”