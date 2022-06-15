PSB studies going to the Supreme Court against the taxing list of health plans

The PSB is studying to enter the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that determined that health plans need to pay only for the procedures of the taxing list of the ANS.

Deputies Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) and Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE) consulted the president of the acronym, Carlos Siqueira, about the possibility of filing a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality in the Supreme Court.

Carreras still articulates an offensive against the taxing role in the Consumer Defense Commission. He will file a Proposal for Inspection and Control for the Chamber with the TCU to analyze the health plan accounts and the need to adopt the ANS list.

The proposal, according to members of the commission, should be reported by the president of the collegiate, deputy Sílvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE).

Costa Filho would not be the first government official to articulate an initiative against the decision that benefited health plans.

As the column showed, several government parliamentarians filed projects to reverse the decision of the STJ that guaranteed to the plans the obligation to offer only the list of procedures listed in the exhaustive list of the ANS.