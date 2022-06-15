Resident Evil 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series looks like a game released in 2022

Resident Evil 2 remake is available in native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions, which take real advantage of its power and present this spectacular game with even more impressive quality, to the point of looking like a game released in this year 2022.

Resident Evil 2 remake was released in January 2019 and is one of the best games of its generation, just like the original was, but if you play the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series versions you’ll get the feeling that it’s a January 2022 release, still impressive today in a way that makes it even more appealing to play it again.

Running at 4K resolution, accompanied by 60fps performance, Resident Evil 2 remake comes to new consoles with ray tracing, to transform the lighting of some scenes and make the game’s scenarios even more impressive. If you played it on the last generation, prepare to be blown away again by some of the moments that Capcom has prepared.

After the Resident Evil 3 remake gameplay and the requests of the various families who told us that we recorded gameplay of the wrong game, we have here video with Resident Evil 2 remake running on PlayStation 5.