Roberta Miranda has a diagnosis of illness and cancels shows in a hurry

Roberta Miranda receives diagnosis and postpones shows this week

the country singer Roberta Miranda, at age 65, he tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19. The announcement of the contamination of the queen of the sertanejo was made on the night of this Tuesday, June 14.

Roberta Miranda had shows scheduled for today, June 15, in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso and tomorrow, June 16, in Morro Grande, in the interior of São Paulo. Due to the serious illness and necessary isolation, the sertaneja was forced to postpone the dates of the presentations.

According to a note released by the press office of Roberta Mirandathe singer is fulfilling the necessary social isolation for her prompt recovery, in addition to receiving the necessary care.

The press release from the Roberta Miranda informs: “Canto Livre Produções, the office of singer Roberta Miranda, announces that the artist has just tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the show scheduled for today (14), in Goiânia (GO), and the presentations that would take place in Cuiabá (MT), on 06/15, and Morro Agudo (SP), 06/16, will be postponed and the new dates announced soon. We also inform you that the singer is receiving medical care and will carry out isolation at home”, concludes the note.

+ Globo cancels recordings of the soap opera Pantanal and suffers a stampede of actors with an outbreak of illness behind the scenes

In addition to Roberta Miranda, other artists are being hit by Covid-19 in recent times. the case of Elba Ramalho is an example of this. Also remembering that the disease outbreak is spreading throughout Brazil in recent weeks, but the death rate has dropped a lot due to vaccinations, which are in their fourth phase.

Roberta Miranda, after a fight with Anitta, buys the singer’s fight and detonates Zé Neto: “Machista” “Some shit”, detonates Roberta Miranda, after scandal with Zé Neto and sends a message in the can: “In the hole” Roberta Miranda climbs on the table, fights with famous singer and confusion explodes with screaming: “Porrada”

+Elba Ramalho discovers serious illness, cancels shows in a hurry and leaves the stage indefinitely

OUTBREAK REACHES THE GLOBE

The Covid-19 outbreak has hit the backstage of the TV Globo. Recently, the station forced the entire production and audience of programs such as “Caldeirão”, “Sunday with Huck” and “Altas Horas”return with the mandatory use of protective masks against the disease.