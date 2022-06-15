Roraima confirms 81 new cases of Covid

For 28 days, the state has not confirmed deaths from the disease, but it is still investigating another 16 on the suspicion of having been caused by Covid.

Roraima confirmed this Monday (13) another 81 positive tests for the new coronavirus, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesau). It is worth remembering that there is no update on weekends.

Five municipalities registered new cases of Covid-19: Boa Vista (73), Cantá (one), Mucajaí (one), Pacaraima (one), São Luiz (one). Another four people from outside Roraima tested positive in the state. The curve of the weekly moving average of daily cases returned to zero.

Curve of the moving average of cases in Roraima (Photo: Reproduction)



For 28 days, the state has not confirmed deaths from the disease, but it is still investigating another 16 on the suspicion that they were caused by Covid, seven of which occurred in 2022, eight in 2021 and one in 2020.

With the update, Roraima now has 156,199 cases, 2,152 deaths and a stable mortality rate of 1.38% in the pandemic.

admissions

The bulletin states that 17 children suspected of having Covid-19 would be hospitalized in clinical beds at the Hospital da Criança, however, the data was last updated on May 2. Other hospital units have not been admitted for two years: the last time was on Thursday (9), when there was a child in the maternity ward.