Samsung launches smart TV with features coveted by gamers; see price | TVs

Samsung announced, on Tuesday night (14), the launch of Neo QLED QN90B in Brazil. The smart TV is aimed at the gamer audience, with features such as 144 Hz refresh rate, ultrawide screen simulation and Mini LED technology. With suggested price of BRL 5,999 in the 43-inch version, the TV also has AMD’s FreeSync and Dolby Atmos audio support. The QN90B succeeds the QN90A, launched in 2021.

The “TV gamer” was officially presented during a live company with gamers and influencers. It arrives as an alternative to rival LG’s OLED C1, which also brings features aimed at gamers and is sold for R$ 5,192 in the 48-inch version. The competing model has a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The QN90B was announced in four size options: 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches. The first two have a screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, while the larger models reach 120 Hz. The higher rate can be enjoyed by gamers on PCs that support the feature, allowing for smoother and more fluid images in action scenes. With FreeSync support, the TV must be able to synchronize the frequency with the source equipment, avoiding “tears” in the image.

Another feature aimed at gamers is the simulation of an ultrawide screen. Useful for increasing the field of view in first-person games, for example, the functionality allows you to display images in aspect ratios of 21:9 and even 32:9, in addition to the standard 16:9. The option is available in the games menu, which also gives access to information such as input lag and real-time frame rate.

The sound system supports Dolby Atmos in 4.2.2 channels in the 55 and 65 inch versions. There are 60 W RMS of power, with the possibility of adding the audio to a branded soundbar. In the 43-inch model, the system is 2.0 with 20 W RMS, while the 50-inch version delivers 2.2 channels at 40 W RMS. In terms of image, there is support for HDR10+, but with the absence of Dolby Vision, which does not mark presence on Samsung TVs.

Recently announced by the manufacturer, the new Gaming Hub also comes to the QN90B. From June 30, users will be able to play directly on TV without the need for a console, as long as they have a subscription to a streaming service. The novelty, which will be available on all brand models launched in 2022, includes the recently announced partnership with Microsoft – it will be possible to access Xbox games directly on the TV.