Samsung QN90B 4K 144Hz gamer TV arrives in Brazil from R$ 5,414

43″ and 50″ models feature Dolby Atmos, game menu and compatibility with FreeSync Premium Pro and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Samsung has just announced for the Brazilian market the new Neo QLED Gaming TV QN90one of the brand’s main launches for 2022. In addition to being 4K / 144Hzthe novelty also brings the games menu and other gaming-focused technologies for gamers who intend to use a television as a monitor.

The model is available in sizes of 43″ and 50″costing from BRL 5,414.10 and BRL 5,865.35 pre-sales, respectively. The pre-sale takes place between 06/14 and 06/30 and, when purchasing the new NeoQLED QN90B Gamer TV, the user will be able to choose one of the following combos as a gift:

A Samsung Soundbar

Gamer kit with Logitech headset and 2 Xbox controllers

Gamer kit with Logitech headset and 2 PlayStation 5 controllers

The Neo QLED QN90 is also available in 65” and 55″however, these models have a refresh rate of 120Hz and 60W RMS of power with 4.2.2 channels of audio — being very suitable for playing in the living room on consoles, for example.

In all sizes of the TV Gaming line, Samsung brings 10 year warranty against burn in. That’s because the new Neo QLEDs use Mini LED technology, allowing for more precise light control, greater brightness and deeper black tones.

News for Games

Samsung announced two important novelties for the gamer audience: the first is access to a cloud gaming platform, Samsung Gaming HUB, which will host content provider partners. In Brazil, the Xbox, via Game Pass Cloud, will be the first official partner, bringing a catalog of hundreds of games. In addition, Samsung Smart TVs will also receive the streaming app Twitch on this — and on all 2022 models. Both novelties will be available from 30th of June.

image highlights

The TV has a screen Super Ultra Wide for a privileged view on gameplay, with 16:9 (default) 21:9 or 32:9 format options, which expands the map’s reach and the view of allies and opponents. O Games Menu remains intuitive, allowing you to query input lag, FPS, HDR, BT headphone connection and other important information quickly, even while gaming.

The QN90 has four HDMI 2.1 ports to ensure easier choice between multimedia inputs, with brightness, contrast and 100% color volume. The processor is Neo Quantum 4Kwith upscaling AI capable of delivering full 4K resolution, even if the original content doesn’t have that resolution.

The Freesync Premium Pro is also present for a display at the same frequency, matching 3ms response time. Smart TV has the functionality Motion Xcelerator Turbo Prowhich keeps images consistently sharp even at fast speeds.

The Neo Slim Design of the Neo QLED Gaming TV QN90B is another differentiator, which takes advantage of the limitless screen in a super-thin model less than 2.7 centimeters thick and without apparent edges to ensure more visual comfort. The TV also reproduces images adjusted for the well-being of the eyes according to the ambient light.

Dolby Atmos sound

The Neo QLED QN90 features Dolby Atmos audio for immersive, multi-directional sound. The Sound in Motion technology is also present, which allows you to follow the sound of objects in the scene with 40W RMS of power and 2.2 channel audio in the 50″ model (The 43″ has 20W RMS of power and 2.0). The TV even comes with Sound Sync, which syncs the TV and Soundbar to work together, adding the power of the speakers.

