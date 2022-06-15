Santa Casa de Franca celebrates 125 years with a special program

The Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Franca will complete this coming Thursday, 16, 125 years of foundation and health services to the city. To commemorate the date, the institution prepared a special program on June 15th and 23rd.

Founded in 1897, Santa Casa is a reference in hospital care for 22 municipalities that cover more than 750 thousand people. In addition to the unit in the Center of Franca, the group has two more units – Hospital do Coração and Hospital do Câncer.

The institution also manages the AMEs of Franca, Campinas, Casa Branca, Taquaritinga and Avaré.

Santa Casa also has a laboratory that offers various types of exams, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, among others, performed by doctors and specialists.

“Santa Casa de Franca has been, since its foundation, aimed at welcoming the most needy people and has historically consolidated itself as a heritage maintained by society itself”, highlighted the group’s president, Tony Graciano.

According to him, it is for this reason that “all administrative efforts are always focused on expanding and improving the technological and human structures, providing a dignified and humanized service to the population”.

“Constantly counting on the support of Parliamentarians and Public Bodies, from the Federal, State and Municipal public spheres – and also from the private sector and the community itself, which constantly contributes with donations – the Santa Casa de Franca Group does not stop evolving, investing in quality, technology and human value”, said Graciano.

This Wednesday, the 15th, at 15:00, Santa Casa holds a live with the members of the board, the event will be broadcast from the Unifran theater, which will be broadcast on the hospital’s social networks. On the same day, at 19:00, a mass will also take place, at the Santo Antônio de Franca Sanctuary with the entire board and servers of the hospital.

On June 23, Orquestra do Senai Franca will perform at the Teatro Municipal de Franca, at 8 pm. The presentation will be open to the public, with the collection of 1 kg of non-perishable food.