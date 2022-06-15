Secretary of Health says an increase in Covid cases is expected in Piauí

The State Secretary of Health, Neris Júnior, reported this Tuesday (14) that an increase in cases of covid-19 is expected in Piauí, given national and local data.

Today, the state government will issue a new state decree determining the mandatory use of masks in closed environments. Neris Júnior also said that the decree provides for the removal of students and education professionals in case of a positive test.

Another novelty, according to the secretary, is that the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) will hold weekly meetings to monitor cases and hospital admissions. It used to be fortnightly.

The secretary explained that the measures were adopted by the recent increase in cases, and that it is expected to increase even more, but the level of hospitalization should be low because of vaccination. Currently, the booster dose is not at the expected level, with 70.56% of the population with the first booster and 11.44% with the second.

“Our network remains prepared, so what we hope at this moment is that there will be an increase in the number of cases, as in other states, but we hope that there will not be a large number of hospital admissions, this is due to the success of our vaccination campaign, for That’s why we ask the population to be vaccinated, even though there is an increase in cases, we will not have this increase in hospitalization”, he explained.

The secretary also highlighted that even not pleasing, the measures that are being adopted by the COE are necessary. He said that now weekly meetings will be held, to be able to analyze the data and give the necessary referrals.

“We will meet weekly to evaluate these numbers, which serve to make decisions and also to recommend those activities that do not depend on us, such as in educational units and educational institutions. At other times the decisions of the COE served to bring the state of Piauí as a national example, and we hope that it will be a decision taken where the numbers will decrease. Often you have to take a step back to take two forwards”, he pointed out.

Neris Júnior pointed out that in case of symptoms the population should seek a health unit and that self-tests are not reliable. He also asked that the population continue to be vaccinated, as currently the 4th dose is released for people over 18 years of age.

“We ask the population to seek the health centers to get vaccinated, so that they become aware and help us, because the COE was always present and making decisions that made the state an example for all of Brazil”, stated.

Barbara Rodrigues and Gorete Santos

