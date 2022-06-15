see Tess’s new look in-game

Naughty Dog revealed The Last of Us Part I last Thursday (09) and since then there have been heated discussions on the networks about the graphics of the remake. While this debate is a bit polarized, it’s indisputable that there have been substantial changes — and Tess’ new look is a good example of that.

This was not a simple character touch-up job. Not only is Tess more realistic thanks to the power of the new generation, but she also looks older and quite different from her original self. It’s a very noticeable update and definitely illustrates how much work has been going into production. Check out the video shared by the studio on twitter:

Tess’s Glow Up! Nine years ago vs. September 2, 2022.

The facial expressions are very similar to the features of the second game, as well as the details of the clothes and the hair were adapted to look more real – even the simple movement of the body is less plastered. While the graphics of The Last of Us Part I deliver what was expected, now only the first impressions of the gameplay are missing.

The remake of the 2013 classic will be released on September 2nd this year on PS5 — a PC version is also in production and will arrive at a later date.

Digital Foundry praises The Last of Us Part I

To talk about technical details, no one better than Digital Foundry for that. Recently, the outlet praised the reproduction of The Last of Us Part I, suggesting that the structure is being based on the engine of the second game. Check out the details!