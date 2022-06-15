Smart People Eat These 8 Healthy Foods

There are some foods that can really make you smarter. In fact, they all help improve the health of the central nervous system and allow the brain to work more efficiently.

See too: New Powerful Creatine Benefit Discovered and Rumors Debunked

Some of the foods on the list are capable of preventing degenerative diseases and can improve the quality of life of those who consume them.

Foods that smart people usually eat

– Very bitter chocolate

The list starts well and with chocolate flavor. Cocoa is famous for being present in chocolates with more than 70% bitterness content. Thus, the food will be a great source of iron, magnesium, caffeine and alkaloids.

– Avocado

Avocado contains about 20 different vitamins in its composition, in addition to a lot of potassium. It is rich in fatty acids and its effects are incredible for the central nervous system (brain).

– Granola

An extremely nutritious food is granola. As long as you buy it without the presence of sugar, it is a mix of grains, cereals and seeds capable of giving a boost to the mind. With a low glycemic index, few foods provide as much energy as granola.

– egg

The egg has a large amount of vitamins B and B12 and, because of this, it stimulates the production of acetylcholine. This neurotransmitter is responsible for the learning of the mind. That is, we are talking about an amazing food for brain health.

– Green foods

Broccoli, spinach, watercress and escarole are rich in vitamin B12 and nutrients that work to improve the central nervous system.

– Beetroot is one of the foods to increase intelligence

Especially beet juice has an action that helps to expand the memory capacity of reasoning. Good results have been observed in people over 70 years old, inclusive.

– Nuts

Even the shape of walnuts resembles the shape of the brain, right? Although it’s a coincidence, walnuts are great nutrients for the central nervous system. They are rich in omega 3 and protect against the action of free radicals.

– Linseed

Due to the high content of omega 3, flaxseed is one of the foods that increase memory indicated for brain health. It contributes immensely to good thinking and great thinking.