SP confirms third case of monkeypox in the state | Sao Paulo

São Paulo confirmed on Tuesday night (14) a third case of monkeypox in the state.

In Brazil, according to the Health Departments, there is still one confirmed case in Rio Grande do Sul and another in Rio de Janeiro, totaling five cases in the country.

The third case in the state of SP is a 31-year-old man who resides in the capital of São Paulo, who is hospitalized at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas in good clinical condition.

Like the other two in the state, the contamination is considered imported, since the patients have a history of travel to European countries.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality, in partnership with the state, monitors the case and their respective contacts.

In the last week, São Paulo had already confirmed two other imported cases.

The second patient is a 29-year-old man who traveled to Europe and is isolated at his home in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

The first case of the disease in the country was confirmed on June 9 by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

The patient, a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain, the second country with the highest number of cases of the disease, was placed in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of the capital. He is in good clinical condition.

In a report to TV Globo, the patient said he was fine. “I’ve already counted 60 wounds, but I’m doing great. There’s no reason to panic. I can’t wait to get out of here to get back to work. In fact, I’ve even worked here at the hospital.”

All people who had contact with the patient are being monitored.

“I’m not worried about being seen as the first Brazilian with monkeypox. I want to be able to show people that I’m fine, that I was and am being taken care of by excellent doctors. May a moment of pain serve for Brazilian science to develop protection for all. The best protection is true information. I am in favor of science and I accept to participate in research”, he said.

On Sunday (5), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported having confirmed 780 cases of monkeypox worldwide.

The data correspond to the interval between May 13 and June 2 and take into account only patients identified in places where the disease is not endemic. According to the entity, there were no reported deaths.

The WHO said monkeypox poses a “moderate risk” to global public health after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not endemic.

“The public health risk could become high if this virus establishes itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups more likely to be at risk of serious illness, such as young children and immunosuppressed people,” the WHO said.

The organization says there is no recommendation to use a smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases.

Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual begins with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms we see in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explains Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.