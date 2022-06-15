Starfield’s main campaign lasts about 40 hours

Starfield will keep you entertained for at least 40 hours if you want to focus solely on the main narrative and stray as little as possible from that path. This is according to Todd Howard, the main mind in designing this ambitious new RPG of galactic proportions.

Speaking to IGN, Howard shared that “this one ended up being a little longer than our previous games and we can still tweak that a little bit. It has more missions, so it could be 20% bigger than our previous ones.”

The main story “could be in the 30s, maybe 40 hours” of the game, according to Howard, who gives this time to anyone who chooses to ignore the immense optional content that will be available to them in Starfield.

Howard further clarified that despite the large amount of hand-crafted work, Starfield includes procedurally generated content and the game will let you know which planets fall within that category. Some planets are primarily for gathering resources, while others are larger and feature optional quests.

Starfield will let you know what kind of content you’ll find on each planet so you can decide where to go and where to focus. You’ll know which are the planets where you can pretend to live there after building a post and the planets where you can only go to get materials.

Starfield will be released in 2023, before July next year, on a date yet to be specified.