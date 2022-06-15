‘Strawberry Supermoon’ attracts attention in Brazil and in the world; see photos







The full moon imposed itself in the sky of Belo Horizonte Photo: Rodney Costa/Zimel Press/Estadão

Tuesday’s full moon drew attention even before night arrived in Brazil. All this curiosity was given by the name ‘Strawberry Supermoon’. The satellite can be seen bigger and brighter in the sky.

If anyone was expecting some special color or shape because of the strawberry reference they were disappointed. The name of the phenomenon is related to the name that North Americans gave to the full moon in June, the month when the fruit ripens there.

In Brazil, the full moon appeared in most Brazilian cities and became a topic on social media. The phenomenon also generated beautiful images in other parts of the world.

see photos

In Brazil:





Full moon appears behind Orla do Guaíba, in Porto Alegre Photo: Jorge Guerino Lansarin/Enquadrar/Estadão





Moon appeared very bright in the sky of Curitiba Photo: Everson Bressan/FotoArena/Estadão





The clouds made it a little difficult for those who wanted to see the moon in Recife Photo: Julio Gomes / LeiaJáImages / Estadão





The ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ can also be seen in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais Photo: Rodney Costa*Zimel Press / Estadão

in the world:





In California, United States, the supermoon appeared between buildings and a passing plane at the exact moment of the photo. photo: Reuters





Also in Germany, it was possible to see the strawberry moon in Dresden photo: Reuters





The strawberry supermoon seen from Rome, Italy photo: Reuters





In the urban setting of Frankfurt, Germany, the strawberry moon gains more prominence photo: Reuters





Even partially, it is possible to see all the satellite colors in the Maltese sky photo: Reuters





The moon seen from the Temple of Poseidon in Greece photo: Reuters