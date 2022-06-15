‘Strawberry Supermoon’ attracts attention in Brazil and in the world; see photos

Raju Singh 13 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ attracts attention in Brazil and in the world; see photos 0 Views




The full moon imposed itself in the sky of Belo Horizonte

The full moon imposed itself in the sky of Belo Horizonte

Photo: Rodney Costa/Zimel Press/Estadão

Tuesday’s full moon drew attention even before night arrived in Brazil. All this curiosity was given by the name ‘Strawberry Supermoon’. The satellite can be seen bigger and brighter in the sky.

If anyone was expecting some special color or shape because of the strawberry reference they were disappointed. The name of the phenomenon is related to the name that North Americans gave to the full moon in June, the month when the fruit ripens there.

In Brazil, the full moon appeared in most Brazilian cities and became a topic on social media. The phenomenon also generated beautiful images in other parts of the world.

see photos

In Brazil:



Full moon appears behind Orla do Guaíba, in Porto Alegre

Full moon appears behind Orla do Guaíba, in Porto Alegre

Photo: Jorge Guerino Lansarin/Enquadrar/Estadão



Moon appeared very bright in the sky of Curitiba

Moon appeared very bright in the sky of Curitiba

Photo: Everson Bressan/FotoArena/Estadão



The clouds made it a little difficult for those who wanted to see the moon in Recife

The clouds made it a little difficult for those who wanted to see the moon in Recife

Photo: Julio Gomes / LeiaJáImages / Estadão



The 'Strawberry Supermoon' can also be seen in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais

The ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ can also be seen in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais

Photo: Rodney Costa*Zimel Press / Estadão

in the world:



In California, United States, the supermoon appeared between buildings and a passing plane at the exact moment of the photo.

In California, United States, the supermoon appeared between buildings and a passing plane at the exact moment of the photo.

photo: Reuters



Also in Germany, it was possible to see the strawberry moon in Dresden

Also in Germany, it was possible to see the strawberry moon in Dresden

photo: Reuters



The strawberry supermoon seen from Rome, Italy

The strawberry supermoon seen from Rome, Italy

photo: Reuters



In the urban setting of Frankfurt, Germany, the strawberry moon gains more prominence

In the urban setting of Frankfurt, Germany, the strawberry moon gains more prominence

photo: Reuters



Even partially, it is possible to see all the satellite colors in the Maltese sky

Even partially, it is possible to see all the satellite colors in the Maltese sky

photo: Reuters



The moon seen from the Temple of Poseidon in Greece

The moon seen from the Temple of Poseidon in Greece

photo: Reuters



All the colors of the natural satellite in the Swiss sky

All the colors of the natural satellite in the Swiss sky

photo: Reuters

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Liquid mirror telescope starts operating

space Technological Innovation Website Editor – 06/14/2022 The International Liquid Mirror Telescope uses as a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved