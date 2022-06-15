‘Strawberry Supermoon’ attracts attention in Brazil and in the world; see photos
Tuesday’s full moon drew attention even before night arrived in Brazil. All this curiosity was given by the name ‘Strawberry Supermoon’. The satellite can be seen bigger and brighter in the sky.
If anyone was expecting some special color or shape because of the strawberry reference they were disappointed. The name of the phenomenon is related to the name that North Americans gave to the full moon in June, the month when the fruit ripens there.
In Brazil, the full moon appeared in most Brazilian cities and became a topic on social media. The phenomenon also generated beautiful images in other parts of the world.