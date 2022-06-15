‘Strawberry’ supermoon: photo gallery of the phenomenon in Minas and Brazil – Gerais

Look up! Internet users from all over the country register the supermoon on the night of this Tuesday (14/6). According to experts, the phenomenon provides a view of the star 11% larger and 20% brighter than an ordinary full moon.
Due to the cold and the specific atmospheric conditions of this time of year, the stars can be seen in reddish tones – which makes the phenomenon even more special.
which points out the physicist and astrologer, Renato Las Casas. “The moon’s orbit around the Earth is not a perfect orbit. This means that, at certain times, the moon approaches our planet and at other times it moves away.”
He explains that the moon is closest to Earth: “When the moon happens to be close to perigee (approximately 362,000 kilometers from Earth) and close to full phase what we say is a supermoon.”
Check out the images captured by netizens from all over the country:
I took photo of the super moon. But it’s amazing how beauty, grandeur doesn’t come out in photography. to really live, not to post… pic.twitter.com/USkQVQ5TTD
