‘Strawberry’ supermoon: photo gallery of the phenomenon in Minas and Brazil – Gerais

Supermoon seen from Lagoa Santa, Regi
Supermoon in Lagoa Santa, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (14/6) (photo: Carlos Altman/EM/DA Press)

Look up! Internet users from all over the country register the supermoon on the night of this Tuesday (14/6). According to experts, the phenomenon provides a view of the star 11% larger and 20% brighter than an ordinary full moon.

Due to the cold and the specific atmospheric conditions of this time of year, the stars can be seen in reddish tones – which makes the phenomenon even more special.

which points out the physicist and astrologer, Renato Las Casas. “The moon’s orbit around the Earth is not a perfect orbit. This means that, at certain times, the moon approaches our planet and at other times it moves away.”

He explains that the moon is closest to Earth: “When the moon happens to be close to perigee (approximately 362,000 kilometers from Earth) and close to full phase what we say is a supermoon.”

Supermoon recorded from the top of Av. Raja Gabaglia, at the height of the Sao Bento neighborhood, in BH
angle of the supermoon from the top of Av. Raja Gabaglia, at the height of the Sao Bento neighborhood, in BH (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Check out the images captured by netizens from all over the country:

