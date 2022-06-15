‘Strawberry Supermoon’: See Photos of the Phenomenon | Science

The natural satellite is close to your perigeethe closest point to Earth during its orbit, and therefore appears larger and brighter than normal in the sky.
Below, see photos of the phenomenon:
‘Strawberry supermoon’ is observed in Athens this Tuesday (14). — Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Strawberry supermoon rises behind Santa Marija Tower in Malta – Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Strawberry supermoon rising next to Kapaleeswarar temple in India (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
The supermoon rising next to the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai — Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP
Strawberry supermoon rising in the city of Frankfurt, Germany — Photo: Michael Probst/AP
Supermoon rising behind Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey — Photo: Emrah Gurel/AP
A full moon rises in Marseille, France, on the night of the Strawberry Supermoon — Photo: Daniel Cole/AP
Strawberry supermoon seen from São Paulo this Tuesday (14). — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews
Brasilians will be able to observe the ‘supermoon’ this Tuesday (14) — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
