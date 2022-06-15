‘Strawberry Supermoon’ takes place this Tuesday and will be visible throughout Brazil; see PHOTOS | Science

This Tuesday (14) a “Strawberry Supermoon” will be visible throughout Brazil, if the weather conditions are favorable, of course.

That means the moon will appear larger and brighter than normal tonight, as she will be next to your perigeethe closest point to Earth during its orbit.

Although the name “strawberry” imply that the Moon will appear in the sky with a different color than normal, this will NOT happen.

“It doesn’t have a reddish color at all. In this case it’s simply a matter of history,” explains Alessandra Abe Pacini, a scientist in the Space Physics group at the University of Colorado.

This name comes from the fact that, in the northern hemisphere, mainly in the northeast of the United States and in the east of Canada, this is the strawberry harvest season in the region.

'Strawberry Supermoon' is observed in Athens on Tuesday (14). — Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“The Northern Hemisphere is entering the summer period and this is the best time to harvest the strawberry. That’s just why. The Moon won’t turn red or pink. It’s a ‘bright’ and beautiful full Moon. 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the opposite extreme, when it appears tiny in the sky”, points out Pacini.

NASA, the American space agency, also explains that the term “supermoon” was coined by American astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and happens when a new or full moon occurs when our natural satellite is at 90% perigee.

“As we cannot see a new moon (except when it passes in front of the Sun), what has caught the public’s attention in recent decades are super full moons, as they are the largest and brightest full moons of the year,” says the agency. space.

Nasa comparison shows difference between a 'supermoon', on the right, and a 'normal' moon. — Photo: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Today’s phenomenon will be completely visible to the naked eye. Gustavo Rojas, physicist at NUCLIO – Interactive Center for Astronomy and Innovation in Education in Portugal, explains that in Brazil, this supermoon will be visible all-night and that it is not necessary to use a telescope or any instrument of the kind to observe it.

“The telescope doesn’t help much. The telescope will zoom in and out of the image, but in the case of the supermoon it’s not necessary.”

“Everyone will be able to observe this event. Just look at the sky and enjoy a brighter and bigger moon. A very beautiful full moon in June”, adds Pacini.

