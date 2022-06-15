Supermoon changes landscape and favors a romantic atmosphere in Beira Mar de Fortaleza

It was under watchful eyes and well-positioned smartphones that the first Supermoon of 2022 appeared in the sky of Fortaleza on Tuesday night, the 14th. Seemingly bigger and brighter than usual, the Moon gave the air of grace on the west side of the Capitol as the evening lights dispersed in the atmosphere.

At Praia de Iracema, the phenomenon caught the attention of those who went to Espigão da Rua João Cordeiro. The place, which offers a privileged view of the sunset that is a postcard of the City, has also become a point of contemplation of the supermoon. Bartender Mariana Queiroz, 22, took advantage of the end of the day to appreciate and photograph the phenomenon. “I work nearby and sometimes I come here to see the sunset, but today what really matters is this beautiful moon. I didn’t know it would be today, I was surprised,” she says.

When appearing on the horizon, the Moon was more orange in color. During the night, the tonality has undergone variations, and can also be seen yellowish and reddish. The changes, which are caused by the optical effect of atmospheric refraction, left the celestial environment even more exuberant, opening space for romanticism among couples who decided to enjoy the moment together.

This was the case of financial consultants Jaqueline Ferreira, 37, and Luna Lira, 32, who came from Espírito Santo to enjoy a few days off in the capital of Ceará. For them, the astronomical event had a more than special meaning. “We came here to celebrate her birthday,” Luna said in reference to Jaqueline, who claimed to have received the Supermoon as a “big gift” from her beloved.

“This movement of stopping, of contemplating, especially when we are so connected all the time, is very special. I’m even here without my cell phone so I don’t even have the danger of trying to distract myself. I think leaving it aside for a few minutes is good, in the face of such a wonderful event that we are having the privilege of following”, added the birthday girl.

Surfer João Mateus, 22, also took the moment to contemplate the lunar horizon with his girlfriend. For him, the day was marked by the “perfect marriage” between the dispersion of the sun’s rays and the appearance of the Supermoon. “Today I was impressed, because we had an incredible sunset and at the same time a spectacular moon rising. It was awesome, beauty to spare on both sides, a day that I consider unique,” ​​he said.

Although special for those who contemplate it, the Supermoon is more common than one might think, according to astronomer and director of the Planetarium Rubens de Azevedo, Dermeval Carneiro. He explains that the phenomenon does not result from any atypical variable in the universe of astronomy, nor is it capable of altering the satellite’s natural cycle.

“There was nothing different from the normal behavior of the Moon. It didn’t get bigger or brighter, it depends a lot on the atmosphere. What happened was the coincidence of the full moon occurring on the day when it is relatively closer to Earth, which we call perigee, but that doesn’t make it bigger”, he explains.

During perigee, adds the expert, the Moon is approximately 354,000 kilometers from Earth, the shortest possible distance. The approach can happen in any of the four phases (new, waxing, full and waning) of the satellite, but when recorded in the full moon period, the so-called Supermoon occurs. “This term is actually just a nickname. Super, the Moon is nothing compared to its normal size”, says Carneiro.

According to the 2022 astronomical calendar released by NASA, two Supermoons will be recorded this year. In addition to the one that took place on Tuesday, the 14th, there is another one scheduled for the 13th of July.

