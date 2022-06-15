Tekken 2 director teases game price

The new PS Plus debuted yesterday (13) in Brazil, and Tekken 2 was one of the classics added to the PS Store. Interestingly, the price of the game, which could be purchased separately in the console store, was different from the other classics in the catalog. To play it without being a subscriber, the player had to pay “only” BRL 53,324.00.

The title is part of the Deluxe plan, a division of the service with PS1, PS2 and PSP titles. Of course, the exorbitant price was a bug — it is no longer possible to purchase the game individually on PSN. Katsuhiro Harada, game director, did not let the event go unnoticed and joked about the situation on social media.

Mr. ascension: They accidentally priced Tekken 2 for $53,324! That’s really funny.

Katsuhiro Sarada: What a wonderful price, Sony!

Tekken 2 - PS Plus Deluxe
Today, the game is already “exclusive” to PS Plus Deluxe on the PS Store (Source: PS Store)

If you are still not aware of the news of the new PS Plus, then visit our guide, where we explain everything about the service.

New PS Plus: Check out the full catalog of the Extra and Deluxe plans

Anyway, Brazilians can take advantage of the extensive catalog of the new PS Plus. There are several titles including works from PS5, PS4, PS2, PS1 and PSP. Check out all the names on the list, through this link!

