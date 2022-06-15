Tekken 2 director teases game price

The new PS Plus debuted yesterday (13) in Brazil, and Tekken 2 was one of the classics added to the PS Store. Interestingly, the price of the game, which could be purchased separately in the console store, was different from the other classics in the catalog. To play it without being a subscriber, the player had to pay “only” BRL 53,324.00.

The title is part of the Deluxe plan, a division of the service with PS1, PS2 and PSP titles. Of course, the exorbitant price was a bug — it is no longer possible to purchase the game individually on PSN. Katsuhiro Harada, game director, did not let the event go unnoticed and joked about the situation on social media.

WHAT A MARVELOUS PRICE SONY https://t.co/dGoKPdwmD7 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 14, 2022

Mr. ascension: They accidentally priced Tekken 2 for $53,324! That’s really funny. Katsuhiro Sarada: What a wonderful price, Sony!

Anyway, Brazilians can take advantage of the extensive catalog of the new PS Plus. There are several titles including works from PS5, PS4, PS2, PS1 and PSP.