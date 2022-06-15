The 10 most anticipated games of the second half of 2022

So far, 2022 has been a very nice year and already has great releases, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and many others. But, they say that those who live in the past are a museum — not that the 2022 games are already old… it’s just a force of expression — so players are already looking forward to what’s coming.

How about taking a look into the window of the future? Check out the most anticipated games of the second half:

God of War: Ragnarok (no confirmed date)

One of the most anticipated games of the year for PlayStation fans, God of War Ragnarok promises to continue the unforgettable adventure of the 2018 game. brutal acts and conspiracies against Odin’s family.

The Last of Us Part I (September 2)

The Last of Us Part I will be a full remake of the original game and will feature next-gen visuals, now adapted for PS5 hardware. Joel and Ellie’s epic journey will feature improvements in control and accessibility, as well as enhancements to exploration and combat, including the revitalized Left Behind DLC with Naughty Dog’s new graphics engine.

Hogwarts Legacy (no confirmed date)

Hogwarts Legacy will transform players into students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. On an activity-packed map, students will explore the castle’s landmarks, learn in Potion, Transfiguration, Herbology and more, and battle magical creatures that threaten the stability of the enchanted universe. The title is among one of the most anticipated games of the year by fans of games and the Harry Potter franchise.

Forspoken (October 11)

Forspoken is an action RPG by Square Enix based on parallel realities. In the title, players will take on the role of Faye, a young American girl mysteriously taken to a fantasy realm. Gifted with unique powers and abilities, the girl must find her way home, taking care of the undead creatures that have infested the lands of Athia.

New Need for Speed ​​(no confirmed date)

Developed by Codemasters and Criterion, but still without a release date, the new Need for Speed ​​may be a new generation exclusive and should implement many improvements in the franchise, appearing as one of the most anticipated games in the saga. So far, weather variations and a Chicago-inspired map have been rumored, highlighting the presence of a huge region to explore.

The Callisto Protocol (2 December)

Developed by the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is a sci-fi space horror experience set on the moon of Jupiter. After being locked up in the Black Iron maximum security prison, Jacob Lee will discover the terrible secrets of the United Jupiter Company and must use his survival instincts to fight, avoid or adapt to the dangers in the shadows.

Gotham Knights (October 25)

With Batman dead, it’s up to the team made up of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to protect Gotham and regain what little hope the citizens have left. To do so, the team of heroes in Gotham Knights must solve mysteries, defeat classic villains and engage in epic showdowns — all with enhanced team dynamics and a dedicated RPG system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (October 28)

Explosions, intensity and lots of action await fans in Modern Warfare II. Task Force 141 is back in one of the most anticipated games of 2022 for revitalized missions and a new combat dynamic, including diving mechanics, stealth, improved artificial intelligence and never-before-seen moments for the main campaign.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (no confirmed date)

A direct sequel to the events of Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem follows Amicia and Hugo’s journey south. Determined to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse, the brothers find themselves in a new nightmare when these destructive powers awaken. Now, they must set out for a mysterious prophesied island that supposedly holds the key to salvation.

Sonic Frontiers (no confirmed date)

Isolated on a mysterious island, Sonic must run to solve puzzles and save his friends. In Sonic Frontiers, the formula of the charismatic adventure franchise will be reworked into an “open zone” format, where players must explore maps, unlock skills, defeat giant bosses and find purpose in a contemplative and lonely region.

What are your most anticipated games for the rest of the year? Do you plan to buy one already at launch? Leave your opinion in the comments.