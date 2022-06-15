The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is revealed

Game will launch in mid-2023 exclusively for PC

Last Friday (10) the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moriadeveloped by Free Range Games and published by North Beach Games.

The game was presented within the digital showcase circuit Summer Game Festthrough Epic Games Summer Showcase and will be released in mid-2023 exclusively for PC.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be a survival crafting which will have the mines of Moria as the main setting of the game. We embody the dwarves of Middle-earth created by JRR Tolkien in an unprecedented and original adventure in an attempt to recover and restore Moria to its past glory days. It is now possible to put the game on your wish list at Epic Game Store.

“We are very excited for the dwarves to return to Khazad-dum! Thanks to our friends at North Beach Games and Free Range Games, let’s dive deep into the Misty Mountains together. We hope you will join us!” said Fredrica Drotos of Middle-earth’s.

The game takes place in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth and the player will control a company of dwarves tasked with recovering the lost spoils of the homeland of the dwarves of Moria summoned by Lord Gimli Lockbearer. Among treasures, exploring and surviving the mine, you will also be able to craft and build within Khazad-dum.

– Continues after advertising –

Here are some of the main features that will be present in the game:

Experience the Fellowship of Dwarves like never before, with the rich lore of JRR Tolkien’s iconic fantasy world woven into the very fabric of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria;

To survive the treacherous Mines of Moria, players must conserve resources, hunt and gather food, and manage their sleep, temperature, and noise levels. Utilize dynamic light systems for safety and to clear a path through the darkness. Fight unspeakable evils and survive hordes of monstrous orcs in visceral combat as you discover the secret of the Shadow that hovers within the mountain;

Reveal and clear new locations to create architecture at scale. Be creative and build from scratch or build on the existing environment;

Restore the lost ancient kingdom of Khazad-dum to its former glory, regaining Dwarven landmarks as the story progresses. Resurrect ancient mines and reignite your forges to unleash your untouched resources;

Procedurally generated environments are rich in resources and filled with mystery and danger, providing a unique experience with each new interaction;

Go it alone or team up with friends in online co-op multiplayer with up to eight players;

Craft and loot legendary Dwarven armor, tools, weapons and structures. Rebuild ancient forges to strengthen, repair, and enchant equipment. Upgrade and unlock new technologies and awesome machines;

Discover ancient magical items, including swords that glow when orcs are nearby, maps of long-dormant veins of Mithril, books with forgotten crafting plans, and amulets that give strength or wisdom;

Establish mines to unearth deposits of precious resources such as iron, gold and quartz, and fantastical materials such as Mithril. Access crafting stations and forges to convert ore into ingots and upgrade equipment. But be prepared, mining is noisy and can awaken what lurks in the dark;

Players become part of the Dwarven Legend as they create their own Dwarf in the custom character creator. Dwarves can be customized in many ways to create a unique dwarven identity. Then, throughout the game, players can find and craft armor and weapons to further enhance their unique style.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is under development and news about the game will be released in 2022.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Free Range Games