TOP OF THE LINE | Buy the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus at a huge discount on this offer

The Galaxy S22 and S22+, Samsung's most modern top of the line, was once again on offer at Magazine Luiza, in the store's Black App, an event with prices at Black Friday level.

About Galaxy S22 and S22+

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have improved the premium design of previous Galaxy S models while retaining the elegant detail of the camera location on the back. Both phones come equipped with the same processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a point that was highly anticipated by Samsung fans in Brazil, as the company did not usually launch phones with Qualcomm processors.

The main difference between the two is the screen size. While the Galaxy S22 is 6.1 inches, the Galaxy S22+ is 6.6 inches. However, both have Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, Full HD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz, bringing more fluidity when playing any type of online content, games or videos.

In addition to the high performance and the screen worthy of a top of the line, the cameras of the Galaxy S22 line maintained the expected level of a premium cell phone from Samsung. The rear set has a 50 MP wide lens, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto with up to 30x zoom, which can capture details of distant objects.

