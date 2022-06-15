TRF4 judge suspends supply

SUS / Credit: Agência Brasil

Judge Cláudia Cristina Cristofane, of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) granted suspensive effect to an appeal by the Union to, for the time being, release the government to supply a drug against idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis that is not listed in the Unified Health System. Health (SUS). The patient had obtained an injunction ordering the supply of the drug Nintedanib, considered to be expensive.

The drug Nintedanib underwent analysis by the Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) and was recommended not to be included in the list of drugs in 2018. At the time, uncertainties were pointed out about the scope of its benefits.

“In order to impose a burden on the SUS of a high-cost treatment, as required, a full demonstration of indispensability is necessary, which does not occur in the case of the case, where there is well-founded doubt about the scientific evidence that would attest to the superiority of the postulated treatment”, affirmed Cristofane, in a decision on Tuesday of last week (7/6).

According to Conitec’s assessment, the average price of each nintedanib pill was around R$200. For each year of life gained by a patient, the cost would be R$400,000 and the total impact to incorporate the drug across the public system would be R$ 2.3 billion in five years.

The medical report that recommended Nintedanib pointed out that there are no other options available in the SUS and the medication could generate improvements in quality of life. In addition, the treatments available in the SUS are only palliative, in addition to the possibility of lung transplantation.

“There is no unconditional right to the best treatment available on the market. There is a right to adequate treatment and only in cases where it is verified that the alternative postulated to the treatment provided in the SUS is significantly better, or that the SUS refuses any treatment, can the cost be demanded”, pointed out the judge to the to analyze what the jurisprudence on the cost of medicines outside the list, such as Nintedanib, provides.

The bill of review of the Union on Nintedanibe, which has the number 5025354-21.2022.4.04.0000, still needs to be judged on the merits by the TRF4.