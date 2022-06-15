Triângulo Mineiro has 2 suspected cases of monkeypox

Minas Gerais has, so far, two suspected cases of monkeypox. The cases were reported in the Triângulo Mineiro. They are investigated in the cities of Uberlândia and Ituiutaba.

According to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas), the two suspected cases have no history of displacement or travel abroad.

SES-MG advised that samples from the two patients should be collected for analysis by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed). The samples have already been collected and sent to the Foundation. Test results have not yet been released.

The first suspected case of the disease in the state, registered in Uberlândia and which is being investigated by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), was a patient who was hospitalized at the Uberlândia Medical Center (UMC) hospital and who was died in the last week. The 41-year-old victim lived in Uberlândia and worked at the Araguari Prison. The Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp), which confirmed the 41-year-old man’s profession, reported that he had no contact with other prisoners as he was on vacation.

The second suspected case of monkeypox was reported this week. According to SES-MG, the folder received, at the beginning of the night of this Monday (13), the notification of this suspected case of the disease verified in Ituiutaba.

The state has not yet released details about the suspected case in the city of Pontal. There is currently no information about the patient’s age and occupation. But it has already been informed by the City Hall of Ituiutaba that it is a man, who showed some symptoms of the disease and sought care last Sunday (12).

The Municipal Health Department said the patient is in good health and is being monitored by the Department of Health Surveillance.

Also according to SES-MG, in the two suspected cases verified in the state so far, among the close contacts of both – who are being monitored -, there is still no occurrence of symptoms that could generate suspicion of the disease.

MORE COLLECTIONS

In Ituiutaba, City Hall reported that, following the protocol guided by SES-MG, samples were also collected from family members of the patient who is suspected of having the disease to be tested by Funed. The materials have already been sent to the Foundation. The results have not yet been released.

CONFIRMED CASES

The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed last Thursday (9). He is a 41-year-old resident of São Paulo (capital), who recently traveled to Spain. He is hospitalized at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in good clinical condition.

Last Saturday (11), the São Paulo State Health Department confirmed the second case of monkeypox in Brazil. This is a 29-year-old man who traveled to Europe in recent weeks and is isolated at his home in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

A third case of the disease was also confirmed this weekend. This is a patient in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

SYMPTOMS AND PREVENTION

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are often fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, exhaustion, and a rash. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

Normally a mild viral infection, monkeypox is endemic in African countries, but has recently spread to European countries and the United States and has already reached Brazil.