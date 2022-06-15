UBSs must care for patients regardless of where they live

The municipality informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Health that the UBSs have already been instructed to comply with the recommendatory notification and offer care to patients.

After the recommendation of the Public Ministry of the State of Roraima (MPRR), Basic Health Units of Boa Vista (UBS) were oriented to offer consultations or appointments to patients, regardless of where they live.

The recommendation is from May of this year and on June 7th, the municipality informed the Health Defense Justice Prosecutor’s Office that the UBSs have already been instructed to comply with the recommendatory notification and offer care to patients, regardless of the neighborhood in which they seek health care.

In February of this year, a patient sought out the MPRR to report that she was unable to schedule an appointment at UBS Laura Moreira because she lived in the Senador Hélio Campos neighborhood. At the time, it was informed that that Health Unit would only serve residents of the Conjunto Cidadão, Cruviana or Manaíra neighborhoods.

In view of the complaint, the MPRR requested information from the Municipal Secretary about the case. In response, the municipality clarified that, as a guideline from the Ministry of Health, there is a need to link users to professionals from the Family Health Strategy for better care, however, it does not prevent or guide restrictions on care.

According to the Health Defense Justice Prosecutor, Igor Naves, everyone has the right to comprehensive and unrestricted care and treatment, regardless of where they live. “Aware of the recommendation, health units will know how to better guide users regarding this fundamental right”, he highlighted.