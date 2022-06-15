What is the WhatsApp QR Code for? See 4 Feature Functions | Social networks

The WhatsApp QR Code has some functions that facilitate a series of actions in the messaging application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The QR code allows, for example, to add contacts, connect the smartphone to WhatsApp Web and even get in touch with companies and services. Furthermore, the messenger also has a reserved screen so that the user can view and share the code, if desired. In the following list, check out what the WhatsApp QR Code is for.

READ: WhatsApp: Remember MSN Features That Current Messenger Doesn’t Have

1 of 6 WhatsApp QR Code can facilitate a number of actions; see how it works and what the resource is for — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo WhatsApp QR Code can facilitate a series of actions; see how it works and what the resource is for — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

WhatsApp QR Code with problem? See how to solve it on the TechTudo Forum

One of the main functions of the WhatsApp QR Code is to allow using the messenger on the computer. The QR code is displayed on the PC screen and users must use the messaging app to scan it and thus connect the mobile to WhatsApp Web. To do this, in a browser, access the address “https://web.whatsapp.com/” (without quotes). Once this is done, open the messenger on your smartphone and, on the home screen, tap the three vertical dots, located on the top right side of the screen.

Then select the “Connected Devices” option and then tap “Connect a Device”. Just point your cell phone camera at the WhatsApp Web page and scan the QR Code.

2 of 6 One of the main functions of the WhatsApp QR Code is to connect the messenger to the computer — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco One of the main functions of the WhatsApp QR Code is to connect the messenger to the computer — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

2. Open external links sent by messenger

It is possible to scan QR Codes sent in the messenger chat on WhatsApp itself, such as to view a menu or a web page, for example. The procedure of scanning a photo sent in the app can be done in two ways: the first is to open an individual or group chat and then tap the camera icon. Once this is done, you need to choose the image with the QR code and wait for WhatsApp to read it.

The second way to do this is through the messenger scanning tool. In that case, go to “Settings” and tap the QR Code icon displayed next to your profile name. Then go to “Scan Code” and then hit the gallery icon at the bottom of the screen. Select the WhatsApp QR code from the gallery, then click “OK”.

3 of 6 WhatsApp QR Code scanning tool allows accessing external links — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco WhatsApp QR Code scanning tool allows accessing external links — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

3. Add contacts to the phonebook

Another action that can be done in the messenger from the QR Code is to add contacts to the phone’s phonebook. Users can forward the QR code to friends and family to add the contact just by scanning the code sent. To do this, tap on the WhatsApp menu represented by the three vertical dots. Then go to “Scan code” and then tap on the gallery icon at the bottom of the screen. There, select the image shared by a third party and then tap “Add contact”.

4 of 6 Add contacts quickly by reading the WhatsApp QR Code — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Add contacts quickly by reading the WhatsApp QR Code — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

4. Scan a company to get in touch

It is common for companies to disclose WhatsApp QR Codes so that customers can get in touch with the messenger quickly. To scan a company’s WhatsApp QR code, just tap the three vertical dots located on the home screen and then go to “Settings”. Then, a QR Code icon appears next to your profile name.

Tap on it and then select the “Scan Code” option. To scan it, place your phone over the QR code and press “Start Chat” to open the chat. The feature facilitates contact between customers and stores, since it is not necessary to include the contact in the cell phone’s calendar to send messages.

5 of 6 Point your cell phone camera at the QR Code to contact the company — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Point your cell phone camera at the QR Code to contact the company — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

How to scan QR Code on WhatsApp?

There are a few ways to scan the QR Code on WhatsApp. The most common of them is through the native tool present in the messenger and, in this case, it is necessary to scan the code in person. Go to the app’s settings and then tap the QR icon displayed next to your name. Then click on “Scan Code”.

It is also possible to carry out the procedure by touching the camera icon on the messenger’s home screen and positioning the cell phone over the QR code to scan it. In addition, you can still scan the WhatsApp QR Code from the conversation screen. To do this, go to a chat, select the camera icon and capture the QR Code.

Another way to read the code is through photos and, for that, just follow the same path explained to access the scanning tool. On the feature screen, a photo icon will appear: tap on it. Now, select an image from the gallery with the QR Code for the app to direct the user to the code’s action.

6 of 6 WhatsApp has some ways to scan QR Code through the app — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco WhatsApp has a few ways to scan QR Code through the app — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

with information from Whatsapp (1 and two)

See too: What you need to know about the ‘single view’ of Whatsapp