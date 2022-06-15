which one is more worth it?

Turns and moves the following situation happens: a cell phone is launched and, either for the price or for its technical characteristics, it ends up finding a competitor in another category. This is the case of the Motorola Edge 30, a top-of-the-line model that arrived in Brazil last week, and is a “lighter” version of the advanced Edge 30 Pro.

The launch specifications are very close to a Samsung device, the “complete” intermediary Galaxy A73 5G — arrived on the national market in April this year.

The difference between prices, however, is considerable, which leads us to the question: is it more worth investing in the most basic top of the line or taking home the stuffed intermediary? Below we compare the technical sheets of the two to help in your research.

Motorola Edge 30

Height: 159.4 mm

Width: 74.2mm

Thickness: 6.8mm

Weight: 155 g

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Height: 163.7 mm

Width: 76.1mm

Thickness: 7.6 mm

Weight: 181 g

The Moto Edge 30 is smaller in every measure, including weight. The highlight is the thickness, which makes it a very thin phone. In practice this means that you will be able to hold it more easily, especially in situations when the idea is to use the device with one hand.

Not that the Galaxy A73 is a “clumsy” phone, but the difference here is noticeable.

In terms of construction, they are similar, with a plastic structure and back covered in the same material. There are different approaches to the finish, however, with the Motorola going for a reflective paint finish and the Samsung going for a smoother paint job.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Edge 30.

Motorola Edge 30

pOLED 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

6.7 inch (17.01 cm) Super Amoled Plus

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

In terms of resolution, cell phones are identical, and even the technologies used in the panels are equivalent. You would hardly notice a difference between the two in terms of image quality.

The differences are in the size of the screen, with the Samsung being slightly larger — nothing absurd here.

Motorola, in turn, has a higher refresh rate (speed at which animations are displayed). The difference, again, is small, but the Edge 30 tends to show moving images more fluidly.

In the end, whether it’s time to play games or watch videos, you’ll have a good experience on both devices.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Edge 30

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

The Galaxy A73 surpasses the Edge 30 by bringing the larger battery, which we are used to seeing in other devices. Theoretically, this makes the Samsung stay away from the socket longer, which in itself would guarantee the device’s victory in this regard, right?

More or less: the Galaxy A73 doesn’t come with a charger in the box. If you don’t have an adapter left at home, you’ll have to buy one.

The Edge 30, even with a smaller battery, comes with a charger in the box. And it’s a 33 W model, which can fill the device’s energy reserve in a few minutes.

Here, you will have to choose between having a device with a smaller battery, but without the need to pay extra for a fast charger, or taking a device with a larger battery, but having to worry about getting a charger.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Edge 30

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 50MP hybrid ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor

Front: 32 MP wide-angle

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Rear: 108MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor

Front: 32 MP wide-angle

Main

One of the points that Motorola stressed most in the launch of the Edge 30 is that the device’s camera control app is now more intuitive and is capable of automatically selecting modes such as night photography.

Samsung also improved details of the camera application of its devices and also issues such as algorithms, achieving more natural results in the images.

Either way, in both cases you should get better results in short and medium distance shots.

The tie-breaking factor here is for the configuration of the devices. While Motorola uses a “double and a half” camera system, with one of the functional lenses acting in a hybrid way, Samsung has three lenses, highlighting the wide-angle megapixel count, in addition to the dedicated depth sensor.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Selfie

The handset’s selfie cameras tie in the megapixel count, with the biggest difference being the Samsung’s slightly larger shutter aperture. It’s nothing glaring, but you tend to get slightly better shots in low-light situations with the Galaxy A73.

In general, however, they are equivalent in this regard.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Edge 30

Processor: Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (octa-core, 2.5GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Processor: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (octa-core, 2.4GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Both Edge 30 and Galaxy A73 use practically the same SoC (System on Chip, a solution that mixes processor, video card and modem on the same chip), but Motorola’s is a slightly improved version.

This set promises a slight advantage in the maximum operating frequency of the device. There’s a tie in RAM (which helps with performance), but in terms of storage, the Motorola doubles what the Samsung offers.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A73 lets you expand storage via a micro SD card, something the Edge 30 doesn’t offer.

Put all this in practical terms, you are unlikely to find differences in the performance of both, as well as very noticeable limitations. And that goes for both everyday use and applications such as games.

The advantage of Motorola, however, is in the use of a practically pure version of the Android system. In addition to consuming less resources to work, this solution also avoids the presence of applications that the user has not installed.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Edge 30.

Again, they are very equivalent devices. They adopt an unlocking system through the use of fingerprints on the screen.

In addition, we have Motorola’s Ready For system, which makes it easy to connect to other devices. It’s not the kind of feature that makes a device revolutionary, though.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Edge 30: BRL 3,599 (retail stores)

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: BRL 2,699

The Motorola Edge 30 won in design and performance, while the Samsung Galaxy A73 took the camera. Therefore, there is no dominant device in this comparison.

The biggest problem here, though, is the R$1,000 qiase that separates the two. In the coldness of the numbers, there is nothing that justifies the Motorola Edge 30 being so much more expensive than the Galaxy A73.

In fact, when creating an entry-level version of the Edge 30 Pro, Motorola made considerable cuts in areas like the processor and camera, thus creating a big enough difference to make the devices practically fall into separate categories. And that’s without making the Edge 30 come at a killer price.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G for the best value for money.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.