Why are married people less at risk of illness than single people? – 06/14/2022

Have you ever thought that relationships may or may not be good for your health? Surely, you know couples who gained weight after getting married or noticed signs of problems in others who went through toxic or abusive situations. Even those who are divorced or widowed go through times that affect healthy conditions.

Scientists have been trying for some time to establish the relationship between marital status, illness and mortality. Several studies have shown that having a partner can reduce the risk of various types of health problems.

Protects from cancer and heart problems

An article published in 2018 in the British medical journal Heart, for example, used data from 34 studies and two million participants from several countries in Europe, North America, Scandinavia, the Middle East and Asia. The results showed that divorced, widowed or never-married individuals had up to 55% more risk of heart disease, stroke and heart-related death than married adults.

In 2013, the Journal of Clinical Oncology, from Asco (American Society of Clinical Oncology), published a study that showed that single patients, including widowers, have a higher risk of metastatic cancer, undertreatment and cancer death than married patients. Marriage was associated with a relative reduction in cancer death, ranging from 12% to 33%.

Another study by the German Heart Failure Center in Würzburg (DZHI), presented at the 2022 Heart Failure Congress, analyzed 1,022 cardiac patients who were hospitalized between 2004 and 2007. Of the 1,008 who reported their marital status, 63% were married and 37% reported being single at the time of admission, with 195 widowed, 96 never married and 84 separated or divorced.

During the 10-year period, 67% of cardiac patients died. Singles had a higher risk of death from all causes and cardiovascular death. Widowed patients had the highest risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular death compared with the married group.

Support in health and illness

But what is the relationship between having a partner and the lower risk of getting sick? Author of the German study, the doctor fabian Kerwagen explains that the link between marriage and longevity illustrates the importance of social support for those who already have an illness, such as heart failure. Spouses can support correct and regular medication intake, provide motivation and act as role models in the development of healthy behaviors, which leads to increased life expectancy.

In the case of those who are not sick, the partner has another important role: maintaining mental health. “The experience of marriage has a positive impact on the health of the spouses by providing the development and personal fulfillment of those involved. This is only possible when the will and the consent of both spouses are preserved by themselves and present themselves from constant actions and available at any time”, says Paulo Tessarioli, psychologist and president of Abrasex (Brazilian Association of Health, Education and Sexual Therapy Professionals).

Also, people in happy relationships have stronger immune function than those who aren’t. Studies also show that cortisol — a stress hormone that at high levels can impair immune function — tends to be released in lower amounts in married people compared to single people.

The harm of marriage: weight

While in relation to illnesses, couples count on mutual support to overcome difficulties, the benefits of marriage do not include a healthier BMI (Body Mass Index).

Research published in 2018 in Germany analyzed 20,950 individuals, aged between 19 and 100, with the aim of examining how changes in marital status affect BMI over time. The result was significant weight gain in men and women relative to marriage. On the other hand, the BMI after the separation is comparable to the one before the bond. Exercise, healthy eating and smoking did not attenuate the effect of changes in status love in BMI.

In the opinion of Camille Borges, psychologist, sexologist and couples therapist, it is important to observe the configuration and planning of this couple’s life. “Attempting to divide household tasks so as not to overload one of the people, the eating habits that each one had before the union and the regular practice of physical activity before marriage are some of the factors to observe”, she says.

Studies have shown that health habits are “contagious” in couples, and improvement in one spouse usually occurs after the partner makes a healthy change.

Why are widowhood and divorce in the middle?

In separation processes, according to Borges, there are couples in which the decision is unilateral and the other person does not accept it, suffering for different reasons: adaptation, judgment and social demands or a new family configuration.

The decline in health among those who are widowed and those who separate requires attention. “It is a situation that was not chosen and they even present a clinical condition that needs care, especially if the death of the partners occurred unexpectedly”, he points out.

“The pain of loss is overcome through a set of actions, such as acceptance of reality and adaptation to the world without the person who has passed away. These are difficult tasks to be practiced and require psychological monitoring”, guides Tessarioli.

when it hurts

Although marriage has its positive side, it is also good to consider stress levels, especially after periods of social isolation due to the pandemic. According to Tessarioli, a certain level of stress in unions is inevitable and useful for people’s development. However, very long periods of stress are capable of generating psychosomatic illnesses.

Another point is the abusive situations that imply social damage to victims, when they are separated from significant people, and the damage to mental health, which can last for long periods. “Difficulties to trust other people, to identify abusive behaviors and questions about self-esteem are some of the possible misfortunes”, lists the sexologist.

For her, healthy relationships are an excellent way to have a pleasant life when what you want is to live a life together. But that doesn’t mean it’s not possible to have a quality of life when being single. It is essential to find meaning in the two or more formats. Believing that you are only happy when you are lovingly accompanied is very restricted. “Relationship has to be worth it. If not, contradicting Tom Jobim, it’s possible to be happy alone.”