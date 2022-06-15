Xbox shares dramatic video of the plight of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl developers

In addition, an early snippet of the game was also featured.

One of the great games under the Xbox brand, STALKER 2: Hearts of Chornobyl has had a very troubled development due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, as the GSC Game World office was in the capital Kiev. During the second Xbox presentation as part of the Summer Game Fest calendar, the beginning of the game was presented, as well as a dramatic video about the plight of developers who were unable to leave the country.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much, just a truck heading into a storm with an apparently unconscious person in the back. The last scene shows a person looking at something that is difficult to explain. We’ll have to wait a long time for more details on STALKER 2, as the game has been delayed until next year and the reason is pretty obvious.

The other video published by Xbox shows the situation of the studio currently. Xbox’s own broadcast previously warned that the following video might contain content that some people might find “disturbing”. Indeed, the video thrills.

Situation among team members who failed to escape is dramatic

After showing the normal daily life before the war started, some excerpts from before and after the war in some places in the Ukrainian capital are presented. The team mobilizes to start leaving the country, as everything was destroyed a few hundred meters from the GSC Game World office.

The problem is that not everyone has made it out and some team members are living in very difficult conditions. Voice director Andrii Maksiuta says that during the bombing, they run to the shelter for cover. Maksym Tkachenko, a community leader, says his office has been between a bathtub and a washing machine.

Narrative designer Dariia Tsepkova says she has been living and working in a hallway for the past three months. “A one-eyed dog, rescued from the bombing in Hostomel, lives with me. It’s not easy to write about violence when there’s a war going on outside your window”, comments the developer.

Oleksandr Levchenko, an animator at GSC Game World in Mariupol, the same city where a museum of old PCs and consoles was destroyed, says that since the war began, he has not had contact with family members. “It’s an indescribable and horrible feeling not knowing if your loved ones are alive or not.”

Some of the team members joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Responsible for the development of AI in STALKER 2, Dmytro Iassenev says he never imagined a war in Europe in the 21st century. Oleksii Ivanov, community manager, said: “I am defending my country from Russian aggressors”. Maksym Hnatkov is another developer and says that after the win, he will return to game development.

The video ends by saying, “This is just a small fraction of our story. Many of our colleagues are unable to share their experiences publicly because of security concerns.”

The truth is that it doesn’t matter when the game will be released, but the safety of everyone on the team.

