4-year-old boy undergoes vasectomy by mistake

(credit: Freepik/Disclosure)

A family is suing a hospital that performed an unintentional vasectomy on a four-year-old boy. The child was hospitalized and underwent surgery to treat a hernia and, by accident, the surgeon cut the channels that carry sperm to the urethra. The case took place in August 2021, at Texas Children’s Hospital, in the city of Houston, Texas, in the United States.





The concern is that the boy will need more surgery to have children as an adult or he may have infertility problems for the rest of his life. To the American newspaper, Fox 26 Houston, the family’s lawyer spoke about the possibilities of future consequences for the victim. “You know things happen in life, but you don’t expect it to be in the hands of a surgeon who simply cuts off the wrong part of the body.”

According to the medical records, the doctor had no history of malpractice. Still, the error, according to the lawyer, was not immediately noticed. “They only found out later that it went for pathology analysis.”

In a statement, also released by the newspaper itself, a spokesman for the hospital said that the case will not be commented on publicly. “Texas Children’s Hospital’s top priority is our patient’s health and well-being. Due to privacy requirements, we are unable to comment.”