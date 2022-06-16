5 Spices That Speed ​​Up Metabolism and Help Burn Fat

Food plays a key role in weight gain or loss. For the slimmingknowing some tricks make a lot of difference when it comes to accelerating metabolism and reducing the desire to eat all the time.

See too: Carbohydrate foods that help with weight loss

Some spices are allies in the fight against fat burning, as well as contributing to preventing diseases and strengthening immunity.

5 spices that speed up metabolism and help you lose weight

Oregano: this delicious herb benefits the slimming process because it has carvacrol, a substance that decreases swelling and inflammation levels in the tissues.

Ginger

Among the many benefits, ginger is very useful in reducing joint pain. But it is its thermogenic effects that make it an important herb to include in the weight loss process. Because it promotes acceleration of metabolism favoring the burning of fats.

cayenne pepper: its consumption cooperates in weight loss because it helps to reduce hunger and accelerate metabolism. It has capsaicin that produces a burning sensation and thermogenic action, in addition to being beneficial to the immune system by fighting inflammatory processes.

Turmeric

Also a root, popularly known as turmeric, produces great results in health because it contains anti-inflammatory substances, its main contribution to weight loss happens because of the decrease in blood irrigation in the adipose tissue, which promotes the breakdown of molecules of fats.

Parsley: when heated parsley releases auxiliary substances in digestion and in the release of toxins in the body. In addition, it has a diuretic effect, helps to eliminate gases and reduce body swelling.