Actress Maria Lúcia Dahl dies in Rio at age 80 | Rio de Janeiro

The actress Maria Lucia Dahl died at age 80 in Rio de Janeiro. The information was confirmed by Retiro dos Artistas, where she had lived for the past two years.

She had been hospitalized for a week at Hospital Vitória, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, and died at 11:15 pm on Wednesday night (15). Maria Lucia suffered from Alzheimer’s and had kidney complications.

The farewell ceremony will be held this Friday (17). The wake and cremation will take place between 12 pm and 3 pm, at the Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in Caju, Rio’s Port Zone.

Maria Lúcia Dahl in ‘Salsa e Merengue’ (1996) — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

The actress was part of the cast of soap operas such as “Salsa e Merengue”, “Torre de Babel”, “Anos Dourados”, “Bambolê”, “Jogo da Vida”, “O Espigão” and “Espelho Mágico”. Maria Lúcia Dahl also participated in the program “Chico Anysio Show”.

See moments of Maria Lucia Dahl:

Maria Lúcia Dahl in April 2002 photo — Photo: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content/Arquivo

Mila Moreira and Maria Lucia Dahl in ‘Anos Rebeldes’ (1992) — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

Maria Lúcia Dahl in ‘Espelho Mágico’ (1977) — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

Carlos Eduardo Dolabella and Maria Lucia Dahl in O Espigão, 1974 — Photo: Acervo/Globo

