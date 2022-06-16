Actress Maria Lúcia Dahl dies in Rio at age 80 | Rio de Janeiro

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Actress Maria Lúcia Dahl dies in Rio at age 80 | Rio de Janeiro 1 Views

The actress Maria Lucia Dahl died at age 80 in Rio de Janeiro. The information was confirmed by Retiro dos Artistas, where he had lived for two years.

She had been hospitalized for a week at Hospital Vitória, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, and died at 11:15 pm on Wednesday night (15). Maria Lucia suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and had kidney complications.

  • Share on WhatsApp
  • Share on Telegram

The farewell ceremony will be held this Thursday (16). The wake and cremation will take place between 12 pm and 3 pm, at the Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in Caju, Rio’s Port Zone.

The actress was part of the cast of soap operas such as “Salsa e Merengue”, “Torre de Babel”, “Anos Dourados”, “Bambolê”, “Jogo da Vida”, “O Espigão” and “Espelho Mágico”. Maria Lúcia Dahl also participated in the program “Chico Anysio Show”.

See moments of Maria Lucia Dahl:

Maria Lúcia Dahl in April 2002 photo — Photo: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content/Arquivo

Mila Moreira and Maria Lucia Dahl in ‘Anos Rebeldes’ (1992) — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

Maria Lúcia Dahl in ‘Espelho Mágico’ (1977) — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

Carlos Eduardo Dolabella and Maria Lucia Dahl in O Espigão, 1974 — Photo: Acervo/Globo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Video! Thaila Ayala vents about women who send nudes to Renato Góes | celebrities

Thaila Ayala and her husband, actor Renato Góes – Reproduction Thaila Ayala and her husband, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved