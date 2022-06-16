After the death of an obese patient, the family lives a new drama to bury him – Capital

Funeral home charged R$2,000 for a coffin the size of the man, who developed obesity because of alcoholism

Room where Paulo spent his days, at the back of his mother’s house. (Photo: Gabriela Couto)

Intubated since Saturday (11), Paulo Pedroso could not resist the complications of obesity and alcoholism. In the early hours of today (15), the patient whose story was told by the Campo Grande News died at age 43, weighing 240 kilograms. “The kidney stopped and two ulcers began to bleed. He was very swollen and during the night he had a cardiac arrest”, explains his niece, Dyessica Bruna Pedroso.

Now, even after Paulo’s death and after years of suffering, the family faces a new difficulty, this time, to bury him. “As he is so big, the funeral home needed a special coffin and we don’t have the money to pay for it,” he says.

According to Dyessica, by 7pm today, the time scheduled for the start of the wake, the family needs to pay R$2,550, an amount that must be paid in cash to the funeral home. “It’s R$ 2 thousand for the new coffin and the rest of the products. We paid pax and already expected to have to pay for the products, but the value of the coffin took everyone by surprise. We have nowhere to get it”, says the niece who works as a salting machine.

Without conditions, the family appeals to anyone who can help with the expenses. The contact phone is (67) 99296-6871.

remember the case -At 49 years old, Paulo was an excellent bricklayer, but he lost himself in alcoholism and reached 240 kilos. Morbid obesity today is yet another aggravating factor in the history of addiction.

On the afternoon of the 7th, a team from Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) had to pick up Paulo once again at the family’s home, in the Aero Rancho neighborhood.

Screaming in pain and delirious, the patient was sent to another hospital for not being able to breathe, even with the help of oxygen.

In recent days, Mrs. Vanda says she has aged ten years. The son never assumed he was an alcoholic.

Science explains alcoholic obesity as a factor triggered by the amount of toxins in the drink. The body then prioritizes alcohol metabolism, which favors the storage of fats, leading to overweight and even morbid obesity.

The man always drank pinga, corote and vodka with ‘friends’ that his mother didn’t like. Because of this, Paulo asked to live in a room at the back of the house, where he entered through a gate.

Service – Anyone who wants to know and participate in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) can contact the group at (67) 3383-1854. In Campo Grande, there are several groups in all regions of the city.