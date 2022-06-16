Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and 13

The annual sales event Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13 this year. The information was confirmed by Amazon this Thursday (16). In its third year in Brazil, promotions, flash deals and more are expected for Prime subscribers over the course of two days on the retailer’s website.

Offers will begin at midnight on July 12th, while Prime Day will be held in 24 countries in total — Poland, Egypt and Sweden are the newest. Before that, there will be a “warm up” with Early promotions also for Prime customers from June 21 at 2 am.

For early June offers, discounts are expected on categories such as computer accessories, fashion, food and beverage and more. The company also cites that users will be able to receive four free months of the Amazon Music Unlimited service and more than 20 free games on Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will have two days of deals for Prime members.

As for freight, the company promises agility and also mentions that it has expanded its operations in the Brazilian northeast region. “We currently offer free shipping throughout Brazil, in two days to more than a thousand cities and free shipping in one day to more than 100 cities”, comments Daniel Mazini, president of Amazon in Brazil.

Mazini also reinforced that over 250 million products were sold worldwide during Prime Day 2021, and that in Brazil there was a 2.2x increase in sales volume compared to the first edition of the event in the country. “In the first 24 hours of last year alone, we sold more products than Black Friday. [anterior] whole,” he said.

Fast Shipping, Prime Day 2022 Categories and Discounts

Among the top sellers of last year’s edition are the Fire TV Stick Lite, the 10th Gen Kindle, and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). For this year, the company also promises logistical agility for deliveries. In addition to free shipping and free one-day delivery in select cities, Prime members also have reduced shipping to R$ 14.90 on same day deliveries — the common value is R$ 18.90.

For offers starting June 21, there will be promotions like:

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members who have not yet used the service;

More than 20 free games on Prime Gaming;

Up to 25% discount on Personal Care and Cleaning;

Up to 25% discount on imported books;

Up to 15% discount on memory cards and hard drives from major brands;

Up to 30% off on fashion;

20% discount coupon for Food and Beverages;

Promotion “take 4, pay 3” in Kitchen, Home, Tools and Construction, Stationery and Office, Garden and Pool.

According to Amazon, 15% of sales made at the “Apoie Pequenos e Médios Negócios” store will be destined for the Central Única das Favelas (CUFA).

It is worth considering that Prime Day can only be enjoyed by subscribers to the Amazon Prime program. The company offers a 30-day free trial for new users, who can use the period to take advantage of the offers.

