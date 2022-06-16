Amber Heard comments on what she will tell her daughter about the trial against Johnny Depp

The actress Amber Heard said, in an interview with the show “Today”, from the American TV NBC, what she will tell her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 1 year old, about the trial she lost to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

“I think no matter what happens, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”















A jury awarded Depp $10.4 million in damages after he sued her for defamation. Due to a defamatory statement against Amber given by one of the actor’s lawyers, the actress is also expected to receive $ 2 million in damages.

Oonagh Paige was born on April 8, 2021 to a surrogate, and Amber has not publicly said who the child’s father is. “I hope we get to a point where it’s normalized not to want a ring to have a crib,” she said.

Depp accused the actress of having cheated on him with billionaire Elon Musk, with whom she had a brief relationship after their separation, and claimed that he would be the child’s father.