Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the first teaser of “Blonde”; watch

Netflix released, this Thursday (16), the first and shocking teaser of “Blonde”, a biopic of Marilyn Monroe that will have Ana de Armas (“Deep Water”) playing the 20th century Hollywood movie star.

Taking advantage of the controversy over the star’s dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala, the streaming also released unpublished images of the production of Andrew Dominik (“The Mafia Man”). “Hollywood was his dream, but fame became his nightmare”teases the caption: Watch the first preview of “Blonde” and check out the new images:

The work is based on the homonymous book written by Joyce Carol Oatesand it is a speculation of the life of Norma Jeane Mortenson (weapons) until it becomes a sex symbolactress and model marylin monroein the 1950s and 60s. A reimagined story of the private life of monroe.

The film is a fictionalized portrait of her life, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture. oates said he saw a cut and called the feature “amazing, brilliant” and “very disturbing”. Saying it’s “a totally feminist interpretation”.

Dominik stated that the filming of “Blonde” was finished in July 2021 and the delay in the release is due to the editing. “I think I could have gone to Venice last year. It could have come out in last year’s fall crop, but… it took a while to deliver the final cut. All my movies take a while to put together”, declared.

Beside Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale (“Nine Strangers”) as Joe DiMaggio, Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”) as Arthur Miller and Sara Paxton (“Aquamarine”) as Mrs. flynn complete the main cast. “Blonde” arrives on Netflix on September 23.

