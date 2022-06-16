Analysis: Atlético-MG sees obstacles in the attack and extends a bad phase before the game of greater pressure | athletic-mg

The feeling is, however, that a switch now would add to the list of problems. A week from now, Atlético will have played twice against Flamengo. They will be the definitive tests for Mohamed. Any bad result, even in one of the two matches, will turn the coach’s situation into a pressure cooker on high heat.

These are factors, and not just the coach’s finger, that help to understand the current situation of the team that is the current champion. They need to be fixed. But, of course, including the commander’s options. Turco Mohamed changes the lineups, made several tactical variations at Castelão, and saw the team tied up in obstacles.

Facing a Ceará that did not win as home team in the Brazilian, in five games, Atlético put Rubens, Keno and Hulk in the attack. In theory. The young midfielder, with personality, acted as a second striker, on the right side, on the left side. Keno, on the other hand, wasn’t that left winger, and he played poorly.

Nacho Fernández was another piece on this side at Castelão, playing a good part as a right midfielder in the four-quarter line in front of the defense. The defensive system, even, deserves praise. Nathan Silva made a mistake in a bid, Junior Alonso missed an exit, but the defense duo, and especially Mariano in the tackles, prevented Ceará from bringing danger to Everson’s goal.

It was possible to win, without a doubt. But Atletico looked very cautious on the pitch. A lawn that deserves criticism – made by goalkeeper Everson. The ball didn’t stop bouncing. Any more in-depth pass forced the receiver to spend precious seconds to fix the ball.

Hulk had little chance. In the last minute, he received the ball inside the area, but he ran out of angle and played for Caleb to kick pressed. Eduardo Vargas, who returned to action (and is a great reinforcement), kicked over in a good move by Ademir. Is there still hope for Turco to get good results against a direct competitor for the titles? It is clear.

Part of it being right in the tactical choices but, mainly, in seeing an individual posture of the 2021 champions on the field, especially in the part of trusting that victory will come, mental work is fundamental now.

