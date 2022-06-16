Assassin’s Creed: Origins is free to download on all platforms | adventure games

Assassin’s Creed: Origins will be free between the 16th and 20th of June, when it will be possible to download and try the game at no additional cost. The news was revealed during a virtual presentation held by Ubisoft this Tuesday (14), inaugurating the celebration of 15 years of its most successful franchise. It is worth remembering that, for Brazilians, these days correspond to the Corpus Christi holiday and the weekend.

To advance the game, it is possible to download it in advance, even before the servers go live. The offer is valid for all platforms where the title is available, i.e. PC (via Ubisoft Connect), Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Assassin's Creed: Origins is an exploration adventure set in Egypt

To download and play Assassin’s Creed: Origins for free, simply go to the official promotion page (freeweekend.ubisoft.com/assassins-creed-origins) and select your preferred platform. Thus, you will be redirected to the corresponding store, being able to download the game before the trial period, released at 1 pm this Thursday (16). The game will not stay in your library permanently, however, Ubisoft guarantees that after the end of the free period at 1:01 pm on June 20, your progress will carry over if you purchase Origins.

Assassin's Creed: Origins combines classic stealth with RPG elements

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is an adventure game with RPG mechanics that takes place in Ancient Egypt, between pyramids and tombs hidden in the desert. The player takes control of Bayek of Siwa, a pharaoh’s protector and defender of the Egyptian people who becomes a murderer after witnessing his son’s death. In addition to having one of the most interesting protagonists, Origins does not abandon the franchise’s DNA when telling the beginning of the Brotherhood of Assassins and the conflict with the Order of Elders, which eventually gives rise to the Templars.

Released in 2017, the game brought new air to the saga. Despite keeping the famous climbing mechanics and stealth exploration elements, the title innovates with a new battle system that forces the player to dodge, defend with the shield and attack at the right moment. The main character is able to evolve his skills, change weapons and wear different armor, typical characteristics of RPGs.

The Assassin’s Creed: Origins promotion is just one of many new features that Ubisoft will offer players until September, when the series celebrates its 15th anniversary. Each week, important announcements will be made about a different Assassin’s Creed game. For starters, the developer highlighted that the game set in Ancient Egypt has gained a free update that optimizes the experience on Xbox and PlayStation consoles of the last generation. Origins now runs at 60 frames per second (FPS) on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020) fans also have reason to be excited. Discovery Tour Mode is now available as a standalone title, allowing players to experience the life of Vikings and Saxons without combat and quests. In addition, the game will have a new rogue-lite mode called The Forgotten Saga, in which players will be able to better understand the mystical side of Niflheim as the Norse god Odin, and the last chapter of the story of the protagonist Eivor. . Both contents will be added as free updates later this year.