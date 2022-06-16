Atlético-MG does not rule out changing coach before the duel with Flamengo

With only one victory in the last six matches, Atlético-MG has complicated commitments that will decide the season. The duels with Flamengo and Emelec, for the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, respectively, in addition to commitments for the Brasileirão, take place precisely at the team’s worst moment in 2022. The internal feeling is that something needs to be done urgently, or the way it is, the team will succumb on all fronts. Therefore, a change in the technical command before the duel with Flamengo, Sunday, is not ruled out.

After the 0-0 draw with Ceará, at Castelão, the Turkish coach Mohamed was even more pressured by the low performance of Galo and this Thursday’s holiday will not be a rest for the alvinegra summit, which will meet to discuss the team situation for the season. As the performance is below expectations, Atlético can finish the 12th round of the Brasileirão, seven points behind leaders Palmeiras.

As performance is lacking and enjoyment is going downhill, the internal feeling is that something urgently needs to be done. Before the tie with Ceará, Atlético’s board reduced ticket prices, since in the next three matches Galo will play at Mineirão. But the white-and-white management worked with the scenario of victory at Castelão, not with a new setback. Now, athletics leaders are looking for answers to some questions.

Who to choose for Turkish? Is the time enough to improve the team for the cups? Is it worth playing some games with an interim coach? Turkish Mohamed is able to take more from the players?

The maintenance or dismissal of Turco Mohamed depends on the answers that Atlético’s board finds.

Turkish still believes

Most of Atlético-MG fans want the coach’s resignation and the board does not rule out this possibility before the confrontation with Flamengo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian. But Turco Mohamed still believes in the work, at least in the speeches. In a quick interview after the tie with Ceará, Galo’s coach talked about turning around.

“The team had a lot of attitude, a lot of competitiveness, intensity. Yes, we needed to play better, but we had the goal options and now it’s time to rest, recover energy and win again at home. We have a week of three games at home: two for the Brasileirão and one in the Copa do Brasil. We have to go back to winning at home, which is where we are leaving points. That’s what we have to do: improve at home”.