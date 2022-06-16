Bahian municipalities offer about 90 vacancies for community health agents; see details

Photo: Publicity / Tucano City Hall

The municipalities of Wenceslau Guimarães and Tucano in Bahia have open enrollment for the selection process of community health workers. In all, there are 89 vacancies and the professional hired will be responsible for disease prevention and health promotion, in communities and households, individually or collectively.

Salaries vary from city to city as does the workload. Below you can check out all the details and, of course, how to apply.

The municipality Wenceslau Guimarães offers 66 effective vacancies and also for the formation of a reserve register of Community Health Agents. The workload to be fulfilled is 40 hours per week and the amount of remuneration will be R$ 1,550.00 per month. According to the PCI Concursos website, to compete for the opportunity, the candidate must be able to meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Be up to date with electoral and military obligations;

Possess physical and mental aptitude to perform the duties of the function;

Have completed high school;

Live in the area of ​​the community where you can work.

Applications will continue until 11:59 pm on June 19, 2022 and must be carried out only via the internet, through the website of the Instituto Brasileiro Educar Conquista (IBEC). , in the amount of BRL 70.00.

The selection process will take place through three stages, the first being an objective test, which will have as content topics related to Portuguese language, mathematics, basic information technology and specific knowledge. The evaluation date is scheduled for July 17, 2022. Candidates who are classified for the second stage have passed a qualification test. In the third and final stage, the five best classified will be summoned for the Initial Training Course.

The Municipality of Tucano, through Instituto Ação, offers 23 vacancies, in addition to forming a reserve register, for the position of Community Health Agent, with professionals with complete high school.

According to the Notice, there are opportunities to work in the units of: Antônio Pereira dos Santos Olhos D”água (3); Miguel Cavalcanti – Cashew (4); Caldas do Gusto II – Gusto (3); Galdina Ana de Jesus Leite Cruzeiro (1); Jose Moraes de Souza: Vila Progresso (1); Maria Martins de Roma: Rua Nova (3); Maria Rosa de Miranda Creguenhem (2); Pedro Pimentel Neto Quixaba (2); Pedro Vicente Freire: Gout (2); João Pereira Nunes: Tracupá (2).

If approved, the professionals must perform their activities in 40-hour workweeks, referring to monthly remuneration in the amount of R$1,705.93. Interested parties can apply exclusively online, until 11:59 pm on June 28, 2022, on the website of the organizing entity. The registration will only be validated upon payment of a fee of R$ 70.00.

As a form of classification, the competitors will be evaluated in two stages, namely: objective test and proof of titles. The first is scheduled for July 24, 2022 and will cover Portuguese language subjects; computer knowledge; general knowledge/updates; specific knowledge. For the title test, only candidates approved in the previous stage will be called. The period of validity of the Public Tender, for the purpose of appointment, will be of two years, counted from the date of its approval, extendable once, for an equal period.

Read more about Jobs on ibahia.com and follow the portal on Google News