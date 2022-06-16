Benfica director arrives in Rio to close the sale of Everton Cebolinha to Flamengo and aims for River’s jewel | Flamengo

It’s a matter of time for Everton Cebolinha to be official as a Flamengo player.

With the terms of the negotiation forwarded, the executive director of Benfica, Rui Pedro Braz, arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday to conclude the deal and sign the sale for 16 million euros between fixed value and additives. The striker will sign with Rubro-Negro for five years.

Throughout Wednesday, Flamengo, Benfica and Everton dealt with pending matters to conclude the negotiation. The Portuguese demanded a bonus that would raise the final amount to 16 million euros (R$ 84 million) and had to make the fixed amount more flexible, which stood at 13.5 million euros (R$ 71.3 million) diluted in installments over the of just over three years.

With the bonuses, the payment will be proportional to the time of Cebolinha’s contract with Flamengo. As much as the fixed amount is 13.5 million euros, the Portuguese treat the negotiation at around 16 million euros, since the individual and collective goals established in the contract are treated as protocol in face of what is expected of income from an athlete of the level of Everton and the red-black expectations, such as participation in Libertadores.

With the arrival of Rui Pedro Braz to Rio de Janeiro, the parties treat the agreement as practically defined. The red executive director is also coming to South America to start negotiations for reinforcements for the German coach Roger Schmidt. Interestingly, among them one of Flamengo’s recent targets: Enzo Fernández.

At the end of May, the Rio de Janeiro club sent intermediaries to Buenos Aires to offer River Plate 12 million euros for the 21-year-old midfielder. The denial came along with the demand for values ​​between 15 and 18 million euros by the player, who is on the Benfica radar after the sale of Darwin Núñez to Liverpool.

Since River’s refusal three weeks ago, Flamengo has changed the target and opted to invest in Cebolinha. The movement, in turn, drew the attention of Argentines to the red-black financial power.

About to complete the transaction for Cebolinha, Flamengo is still looking for a box-to-box steering wheel to tackle its biggest needs in the market. With 15 days left for the end of the contract, the club has not yet officially moved on whether or not to buy Andreas Pereira.

