“Best match for Athletico since I arrived”, praises Felipão after a draw with Corinthians | athletico-pr

The coach Felipe considered the 1-1 draw between Athletico and Corinthians, on Wednesday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The red-black commander still evaluated that it was the best performance of the team under his command.
The Atletico team started pressuring the opponent, but got a free kick from Róger Guedes. Timão started to control the game, while Hurricane arrived in outside submissions, like Pablo and Terans.
In the second stage, Vitor Roque and Vitinho hit the post in the same shot. Afterwards, Roque suffered a penalty, and Terans converted to make things equal.
We were well organized, we had four very good minutes and the goal was somewhat disorganized. Overall it was a good game. Did not dominate the game. In the desire to score the goal, we had one or another mistake. The only fair would be a draw.
— Felipão, in a press conference
- Athletico’s performances: Vitor Roque enters and sets fire; steering wheels go bad
- Technical sheet: Athletico vs Corinthians
Felipão, in the match Athletico x Corinthians — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico
With equality, Hurricane Felipão reached the eighth unbeaten game of the season: five wins and three draws, between Libertadores and Série A. The last defeat was for Fluminense, away from home, on May 14.
The red-black team jumped to fourth place and depends on a stumble by São Paulo against Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro, to continue in the G-4.
Best match Athletico has played since I arrived. We had opportunities to beat them, but the result was normal for teams with qualities. We did what we thought we’d do.
— Felipe
- More news from Athletico on Twitter
- Follow GE/PR on Facebook
With 18 points, Athletico is fourth in the Brasileirão. O Drilling return to the field against coritiba on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of Serie A.