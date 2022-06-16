Best moments of América-MG x Fluminense for the Brazilian Championship (0-0) | 06/16/2022

Both teams return to the field next Sunday (19), for the Brazilian Championship. América faces Fortaleza, at 6pm, at Castelão. Fluminense hosts Avaí, at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the 13th round.

América-MG 0x0 Fluminense.

Luiz Henrique crosses, America’s defense leaves.

Nathan crosses, America’s defense departs again. Another corner in favor of Flu.

Another cross by Luiz Henrique, Patric leaves for a corner.

Nonato receives a card, after fouling Patric.

Plus six, let’s go to 51.

Luiz Henrique swings from the right side, cuts inside and kicks. The ball passes Jailson’s right and goes out.

Goose crosses Luiz Henrique’s head. That heads out.

Manoel crosses, América’s defense leaves for a corner.

Carlos Alberto tries for a header. Fabio defends.

Carlos Alberto pulls the counterattack, when he gets close to the area he risks, the ball deflects on Samuel Xavier and goes to a corner.

Marlon receives a card, after fouling Luiz Henrique.

América sets up another counterattack, this time from the left with Pedrinho. The attacker starts, cuts inside and kicks, the ball explodes on the post.

On the counterattack, the ball arrives at Patric from the right, who crosses, but the Fluminense defense pushes away.

Luiz Henrique makes a nice move on the right, tries a low cross, but the defense of América pushes away.

Manoel hits from afar, the ball explodes in defense.

Nonato of the beautiful pass to John Kennedy, the striker is face to face with Jailson, and finishes. The American archer touches the ball and makes a beautiful save. Corner for Fluminense.

Juninho crosses, Nonato leaves for Fluminense.

Carlos Alberto pulls the counterattack, but is alone in the attacking field, and ends up losing possession of the ball.

Samuel Xavier crosses, Conti drives away.

Nonato launches inside the area for Luiz Henrique, who finishes with the first shot, but the ball explodes in the American defense.

Cáceres takes a corner, Conti goes up to head, but the shot goes over the goal.

Again Carlos Alberto appears to torment the defense of the Flu. The boy dominates in the area and tries the kick, Manoel arrives at the last minute, stops and sends it to a corner.

Nonato throws for Matheus, who crosses the highest height for Luiz Henrique. The Flu’s attacker fills his foot, but the ball explodes in the defense.

Goose gives the beautiful pass to Luiz Henrique, who dominates and kicks. Jailson makes the defense again without giving a rebound.

After a cross, Cano climbs higher and heads straight. Jailson makes a good defense, without giving a rebound.

Carlos Alberto takes the ball in midfield, puts it in front and accelerates, no one can catch the boy, who reaches the Fluminense area and finishes. But the kick came out chewed, and Fábio got the ball.

Luiz Henrique crosses, América’s defense removes the danger.

Carlos Alberto receives a card after committing a hard foul.

The ball rolls again for the final step.

América-MG 0x0 Fluminense

Cáceres crosses, Fluminense’s defense leaves.

Juninho tries to counterattack the American team, but in the middle of the way, Manoel commits the foul.

Five more, we go up to 50.

Goose kicks from afar, but the submission is chewed and goes out.

Everaldo crosses to Felipe Azevedo, who heads into the small area. But Yago Felipe pulls away.

Yago Felipe shoots from outside the area, but the ball goes over the goal.

América remains closed, Fluminense maintains possession in the offensive field.

Everaldo receives a card for simulating a penalty on the rebound of the previous move.

Aloisio comes face to face with Fábio, tries to take the goalkeeper with a cavadinha, but the finish comes out without force. The defense leaves in sequence.

Another individual move by Luiz Henrique on the left, the flu winger tries to cross, but the ball explodes in the defense.

Cáceres crosses, but there was no one from América inside the area, and Fluminense keeps the ball.

Luiz Henrique tries to cross, but he sends it very hard and the ball goes straight through the bottom line.

America pulls a counterattack from the left, the ball arrives at Felipe Azevedo, who cuts inside and kicks in place. But the ball goes to the side of the goal.

Samuel Xavier tries another cross, but the ball hits Marlon.

Fluminense rotates the ball in the offensive field, looking for spaces. America closes.

Wellington tries a deep pass, but Conti gets ahead of Cano, and clears the ball.

America tries to counterattack from the right, but to no avail.

Ganso launches Caio Paulista in depth, shirt 70 crosses in the area, but the American defender pushes away one more.

Goose takes a low corner, Luiz Henrique gives the light, and the ball goes to Matheus, but the attacker’s shot explodes in Conti.

Samuel Xavier tries a cross, but the ball deflects on defense. Corner for Flu.

Luiz Henrique steals the ball on the right wing, goes inside and finishes from afar. But, he ends up getting the ball badly and isolating.

Coelho is one player short, with only ten minutes of play.

After analysis in VAR, Alê is sent off for elbowing Nino.

Daronco goes to VAR, to analyze the bid between Alê and Nino.

Nino is receiving medical attention.

Alê slams his arm into Nino’s face, and the Flo defender falls to the ground.

Aloisio kicks from outside the area, but he catches the ball weakly and it goes to Fábio’s hands.

Caio Paulista gives it to Ganso, who gives it back to the attacker. But, the ball was long, and Jailson came out kicking everything and pushing it away.

Felipe Azevedo receives at the entrance of the area, cleans the marking for the kick, but the defense was well adjusted to disarm the attacker.

Cáceres receives at the end, cleans inside and crosses, Nino pushes away.

Ball rolls at Arena Independência.

Teams on the field.

Both teams are warming up, the ball rolls in 25 minutes.