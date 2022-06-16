Billionaire FGTS profit must be paid in August – 06/16/2022 – Market

Workers with active and inactive accounts in the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) will receive, until August 31, the distribution of the profits obtained by the fund in 2021. billion as in previous years, will be released by the end of July by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The total to be distributed, however, still needs to be confirmed by the FGTS Board of Trustees. The body, composed of government representatives, workers and companies, defines the percentage of profit to be deposited.

In 2021, workers received 96% of the 2020 net income, totaling BRL 8.1 billion transferred. In all, the positive balance was R$ 8.5 million. For every BRL 100 that the citizen had in the balance in the FGTS account on 12/31/2020, BRL 96 was paid.

Inflation should have a negative impact on values

According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the council, which meets every two months, will hold an extraordinary meeting in July to deliberate on the 2021 financial statement. In August, at the official meeting, there will be a definition on the distribution of positive results .

José Abelha Neto, director of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) that is part of the FGTS Curator Council, says that it is not yet possible to know the amount to be distributed from the Guarantee Fund’s profit, but believes that the impact of the distribution will be lower this year, because of the official inflation measured by the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) in 2021, of 10.06%.

“Given that 2021 inflation was high, it is likely that the fund’s yield will be below it, but gaining from applications such as savings”, says Neto. There are today 190 million active and inactive FGTS accounts. In 2021, nearly 90 million workers received it.

In a note, the ministry states that, since profits began to be distributed, in 2017, “the remuneration of linked accounts has exceeded the IPCA”. This must be the first year that the value will be below.

Who is entitled to the FGTS profit?

All accounts linked to the FGTS, whether active or inactive, are entitled to receive the previous year’s profit. Payment is made until August 31 of each year, for those who had a balance on 12/31 of the base year. The profit appears separately in each of them.

How is the payment done?

The distribution is made by Caixa in the account of each worker. The amounts are credited and, in the FGTS statement, the information “AC CRED DIST RESULT BASE YEAR 12/XXXX (the year to which the payment refers will be informed)” appears.

when to withdraw

The worker can only use this money if he falls into one of the situations of withdrawal provided for in law 8.036/90 for the withdrawal of the FGTS, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, purchase of his own home and serious illness, for example. See the 16 FGTS withdrawal situations allowed by law.

See how much was paid in previous years

base year year of payment Amount distributed (in BRL)

2020 2021 8.1

2019 2020 7.5

2018 2019 12.2

2017 2018 6.2

2016 2017 7.3







How to consult the values

When the payment is made, the worker can consult the values ​​in the FGTS application.

Open or update the FGTS app Click on “Sign in to the app” Then, inform CPF and go to “Next”; then enter your password and click “Login” Click on the images requested by the app to confirm that you are not a robot On the home page, below, go to “My FGTS” On the next page, all the Guarantee Fund accounts will appear; to see the extract of each one, click on “View extract” The corresponding profit will be credited to each account; it is necessary to check the values ​​in each extract

Profit started to be distributed in 2017

Part of the FGTS profit started to be distributed in 2017, based on the income of the Guarantee Fund in 2016, as determined by law 13,446. According to the legislation, the amount distributed plus interest and monetary correction will not be part of the calculation basis for depositing the termination fine upon dismissal.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO FGTS

All Brazilian workers with a formal employment contract, governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), are entitled to the FGTS, as well as domestic, rural, temporary, intermittent, single, safreiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period) and professional athletes.

By law, the employer deposits 8% of the professional’s salary every month in an account in his name. In case of dismissal without just cause, the worker can withdraw, in addition to receiving a 40% fine on the fund balance.