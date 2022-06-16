Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro are released globally with promo price on AliExpress

Launched initially in China, the new Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro can finally be purchased in the rest of the world through a very special promotion on AliExpress. Developed with a focus on the gamer audience, the new smartphones bring a flashy design and a series of adjustments for those who want to spend long hours in games. However, as we are talking about flagship devices, anyone can buy a Black Shark. That’s because they must deliver the best experience in everyday use, as well as good quality photos. Want to know more about smartphones? Then scroll down the page.

















entries

31 May

















rumors

24 May



Black Shark 5 Pro





Starting with the Black Shark 5 Pro, this smartphone is a true top of the line. It was announced with an AMOLED display that has FHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and touch sampling that reaches a mighty 720 Hz. In the field of design, we have a smartphone that brings an attractive look, good construction and body buttons that serve as triggers that can be customized for any game. In addition, this smartphone also has stereo sound and won the first position in the DXO Audio ranking. For approximation payments, the user can still count on NFC, while the fingerprint reader is located on the side button.

cameras





When looking at the back of the Black Shark 5 Pro, it is notable that its camera module is flashy and contains powerful sensors, as this smartphone was also designed for daily use. The main lens has 108 MP and guarantees great quality images, while the 13 MP ultrawide sensor delivers photos with a wide angle of view and the macro completes the set with 5 MP. The Black Shark 5 Pro records videos in 4K resolution at 60 fps, has night mode, image stabilization and HDR10 Plus.

Technical specifications and powerful cooling

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Black Shark 5 Pro promises to be one of the most powerful smartphones today. It also has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Anti-gravity liquid cooling technology manages to make the Black Shark 5 Pro experience a pleasant one. By adding the “”anti-gravity trail”” design to the VC vapor chamber, the capillary force is strengthened to better overcome the influence of gravity and achieve better performance and improve the liquid circulation speed. This time, two VC cooling components are designed on the front and back of the motherboard’s main cooling unit, which greatly improves the Black Shark 5 Pro’s cooling capacity. The smartphone also has a 4,650mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Black Shark 5 Pro can be recharged from zero to 100% in just 15 minutes. In other words, it’s time for you to have a coffee. Finally, we have Android 12 running under the JOYUI 13 interface, which is highly adapted to gamers.

Black Shark 5 Pro

6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ and HDR10+ resolution

Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB

512GB of internal storage UFS 3.1/NVMe SSD

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Biometric sensor on the side, 5G connection, WiFi 6, RGB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 port

4,650mAh battery with support for 120W charging

JOYUI 13 based on Android 12

Black Shark 5





Want a Black Shark 5 Pro but money is tight? The default template may be the best option. This smartphone was announced with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that maintains the FHD+ resolution, the rate of 144 Hz and the touch sampling at 720 Hz. In the field of design, the Black Shark 5 brings a flashy look and good construction, and it continues with that gamer look that manages to captivate many users. The device also has the traditional trigger buttons and innovates by incorporating technology that allows the display to be pressure sensitive in two zones. The feature is known as Magic Press.

cameras

On the rear set of cameras, we have a 64 MP main sensor, which is accompanied by a 13 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies, video calls and even game streaming, you can count on the 16 MP front lens. That is, the same that equips the Pro variant.





Technical specifications

To ensure good value for money, we can also count on a Snapdragon 870 processor, which works together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device features a “Sandwich” cooling system that uses VC plates and copper alloy to cover all major components. This, combined with an extra plate with graphite and graphene flakes, guarantees great cooling for long games. The 4,650 mAh battery also supports 120W fast charging, something that guarantees 100% battery life in just 15 minutes of power. Finally, there is the JOY UI 13 interface running on top of Android 12, and the system brings a series of special features for the gamer audience.

Black Shark 5

6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ and HDR10+ resolution

Display with hole, 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 Platform

8GB or 12GB

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Biometric sensor on the side, 5G connection, WiFi 6, RGB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 port

4,650mAh battery with support for 120W charging

JOYUI 13 based on Android 12

Where to buy?





Officially announced on the global market, the new Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro can now be found on sale on AliExpress. In addition, using a special coupon you guarantee a good discount to take the smartphones home.

Product Version Price coupon Final price

Black Shark 5 8GB+128GB US$499 BSHARK570: US$70

BLACKSHARK105:US$20 (limited) US$409

Black Shark 5 12GB+256GB US$599 BSHARK570: US$70

BLACKSHARK105:US$20 (limited) US$529

Black Shark 5 Pro 8GB+128GB US$799 BSHARK5100: $100

BLACKSHARK105:$35 (limited)

PV57F39SCY63: $130

BLACKSHARK175：$35 (limited) US$664

Black Shark 5 Pro 12GB+256GB $899 BSHARK5100: $100

BLACKSHARK105:$35 (limited) US$764







For more information about smartphones, be sure to check out the manufacturer’s official website. published