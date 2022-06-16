‘Bolsonaro knows he will be arrested when he leaves the presidency’, says Porchat

The comedian also spoke of Mário Frias, Bolsonaro’s former Secretary of Culture: “this actor is useless. He doesn’t have any kind of understanding. He’s not prepared”
247 – Comedian Fabio Porchat, who in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante” said he will vote for former president Lula (PT) if Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) candidacy doesn’t really take off, said that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fears being arrested after leaving the Presidency of the Republic.
In the podcast Cara a Tapa, by Rica Perrone, Bolsonaro had to choose between some public figures. When Lula and Bolsonaro appeared on the screen, the comedian began with the PT: “look at the difference… From this bearded man smiling, he’s married now, he’s happy with life”.
About Bolsonaro, Porchat shot: “look at his face, [é] of a man who has no idea what is going on, who knows he will be arrested when he leaves the presidency. He doesn’t let you investigate. Four people from the police superintendence he has already taken out. When you investigate, my friend…”.
Mario Frias
The comedian harshly criticized the former special secretary for Culture, actor Mário Frias: “when would you say the word: ‘Mario Frias?’. This is an accomplishment for his life. This actor is useless. of understanding. There is no preparation. Everyone who joins Bolsonaro needs to say what he wants to hear. He changed Minister of Health four times in the pandemic “.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247