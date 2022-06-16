Bolsonaro says he has no control over corruption

Bolsonaro says he did not meet blogger Allan dos Santos during a motorcycle ride in Orlando (photo: FACEBOOK/REPRODUO)

Brasilia – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again admitted this Wednesday the possibility of corruption in his government through embezzlement of funds from the ministries, but, according to him, this is not under his control. The Chief Executive stated that it would not be possible to monitor all the remittances to the actions of the portfolios. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again admitted this Wednesday the possibility of corruption in his government through embezzlement of funds from the ministries, but, according to him, this is not under his control. The Chief Executive stated that it would not be possible to monitor all the remittances to the actions of the portfolios. “Can (corruption) occur? He can. There are 23 ministries, there are dozens of secretaries, the Ministry of Regional Development has more than 20 thousand works in Brazil. Tarcsio (Freitas, former Minister of Infrastructure) has about 300 (works). The Ministry of Tourism has a thousand works, could there be something wrong? You can”, said in an interview with journalist Leda Nagle. Bolsonaro said that the Ministry of Health has a daily turnover of R$500 million. “Money goes everywhere. Could there be something wrong? You can,” he added. “The Ministry of Education is a gigantic thing, can something go wrong? You can,” he continued. But, according to the president, there is control mediated by teams made up of the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Revenue Service, the Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) and others “that filter these contracts. We analyze it all the time.”

During the interview, Bolsonaro linked the annulment of former President Lula’s judicial process to a single and exclusive decision by Minister Edson Fachin, current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). “There is no longer any law in Brazil by the Federal Supreme Court. an obsession with trying to get me out of here, or make me ineligible, or make me lose elections,” he declared. “The STF ministers don’t know what the people on the street are doing out here,” he said.

Without publicly declaring who his running mate will be for the re-election bid, Bolsonaro said in the interview that former Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina and former Minister of Defense Walter Braga Netto are “very good” to take the position. “I didn’t even say that Braga Netto is my deputy, how am I going to change? I’m going to change my wife if I haven’t even married yet? Braga Netto had a remarkable time in Rio de Janeiro, during the intervention. He did an exceptional job with me here, a difficult ministry. quotassimo (for vice),” he said.

Regarding Tereza Cristina, the president said she is an “excellent name” and has “power of articulation”. “Cotadssima, excellent person too, excellent person. They want to fight a man and woman. They will want to say that I prefer not a woman, but a man. The two left their positions as ministers to run for elective positions in the 2022 election: Tereza, a name nominated for the Senate by Mato Grosso, and Braga Netto, who now holds the position of special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. Both are able to join a ticket with the president. “Tereza Cristina is an exceptional name for the Senate, as well as an exceptional name to be vice president, because of her power of articulation. But the hammer is not beaten on her name or on Braga Netto”, reinforced Bolsonaro.